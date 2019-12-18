Underwear is often an afterthought when it comes to performance gear for men. But it’s a mistake to spend hundreds of dollars on premium athletic gear and then settle for a pair of cheap, ordinary undergarments. Men’s performance underwear is specifically designed for exercise, sports, and even outdoor activity. The fitted underwear is usually produced with stretchy fabric, like polyester or nylon, which is dependable at wicking away moisture, as well as controlling odor. Performance underwear is crafted with waistbands that prevent riding up the body as well. Check out our personal favorites for best performance underwear for men.

Adidas Men’s Sport Performance Underwear

Ultra-Comfortable. This is extremely comfortable performance underwear produced with 91% polyester and 9% spandex. The waistband doesn’t ride up your body like traditional men’s underwear.

Performance underwear, like the pair offered by Adidas, is exactly what you need if you want maximum performance. Adidas is one of the elite brands when it comes to providing high quality, comfortable, dependable sportswear. This underwear doesn’t inhibit body movement, regardless of the activity. And it delivers all day comfort. The super stretchy fabric, soft stitching, and tag-less waistband prevent the underwear from riding up your body and keep you feeling great. We liked the color variety, as we could match uniforms well. Buy them here.

ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer Briefs

Quick Drying. This high-quality men’s underwear is sold in a boxer-brief style with odor-resistant technology. The material consists of 94% nylon and 6% spandex, and it keeps you dry. These briefs are sold in over 30 different colors and multiple sizes.

The ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer Brief is everything you would expect from high performance underwear. The breathable men’s underwear is specifically formulated to wick away moisture, keeping you dry and comfortable even during the most intense exercises. The quick-drying fabric (94% nylon, 6% lycra spandex) is washable in a sink or with a regular load of laundry, depending on personal preference. ExOfficio has designed the performance underwear with odor-resistant technology. We found that the waistband stretched to fit our body types but still maintained shape after wash and wear. Buy them now.

Champion Men’s Tech Performance Boxer Briefs

Reputable for a Reason. Men’s performance underwear features an outer fabric and mesh layer composed primarily of polyester and spandex. The stretch fabric adapts to your body and the type of activity you are participating in. The fabric wicks away moisture for intense workouts and certainly outdoor use.

Another worthy consideration for high sports performance is a pair offered by Champion. It's produced with 92% polyester and 8% spandex. Meanwhile, the mesh layer consists of 85% polyester and 15% spandex. The stretch fabric moves with you like other types of performance underwear, keeping you comfortable in even the most demanding environments. These briefs proved to be great for the outdoors because of their wicking fabric, which resists moisture and keeps your midsection dry. Get them today.