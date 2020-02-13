Best Phone Arm Band

Working out is hard enough, without also having to “unplug.” If you’re trying to sneak in a workout on lunch break or leave work early to hit the gym, having your phone close at hand is mandatory. Also, phones carry music and fitness trackers, but they’re too big to fit into the pockets of workout clothes. An armband case gives you a streamlined way to keep your phone closeby during exercise. Some models rotate to let you type out an email while doing squats or stretching. Others let you plug in headphones, use the front facing camera, or carry a house key and a credit card with you. Use our guide to find the perfect case for your workout regimen—just make sure the case will fit both your arm’s circumference and your phone size.

Most Design Features

TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case

Ideal for iPhone. The elastic band adjusts for a comfortable fit on arms from nine to 16 inches around, and the band sports extra features like a place to store a key and a holder for headphone cords.

What We Liked:

While late models from both iPhone and Galaxy will fit into the water-resistant case, the front facing camera lets users face identification to unlock their screens. Buy it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Basic Case

Trianium Armband, Water Resistant Large Cell Phone Armband

Simple Cell Phone Storage. Just a no-frills way of carrying your phone during workouts! It’s water-resistant, will fit most Galaxy and iPhone models, and includes a supplemental velcro strap to fit all arm sizes.

What We Liked:

The case includes headphone and charger cut-outs, plus a comfort grip finish that won’t slide down your arm—even during an intense workout. Get it now.

Best for Gym Workouts

VUP Running Armband

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Always Connected. Elastic straps hold all phones sized four inches to 6.5 inches in place, which allows you to turn the phone up to 180 degrees while attached—perfect for reading emails and texting with ease mid-workout.

What We Liked:

The lycra/neoprene strap repels moisture and adds breathability so you won’t feel trapped in the phone case. Get it now.

Best for Outdoor Workouts

JETech Cell Phone Armband Case

Waterproof and Durable. This is a case offering universal compatibility with any phone model under 6.2 inches. It also has a key case, card slot, headphone jack, and adjusts to fit arms from 11.5 inches to 20 inches.

What We Liked:

The outward-facing material is waterproof and the interior material is sweat-resistant and anti-slip to keep the case in place even as you run uphill. Get it today.

Best for All Phones

ideas4comfort 360° Rotatable Premium Sports Running Armband

Compatible with Otterbox. Always have your phone handy with this universally compatible armband that uses silicone straps to hold phones in place, allows 360 degrees of rotation, and includes an extender strap to fit arms eight inches to 27 inches.

What We Liked:

If you’re prone to phone disaster, this case uses silicone elastic to hold phones in place, even if they’re in another heavy-duty case. Buy now.