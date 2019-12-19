The Best Pilates Books

Pilates is a great way to tone your muscles without needing a ton of tools and machines. Lots of people get into a repetitive routine with their regular workouts. If you don’t know many Pilates routines by heart, it’s easy to quickly get bored with Pilates. Sound familiar? If you’re hoping to shake up your routine with some new workouts, the easiest way to do that is to get a Pilates book. Check out the guide to our favorite picks for Pilates books below.

Best All-Around Guide

The Women’s Health Big Book of Pilates

Great Pilates Guidebook. With different routines tailored to relief, expertise, and burning fat, this book has more than 260 different exercises to try.

What We Liked

This book was written by celebrity trainer and Pilates expert Brook Siler and has everything you need to know about Pilates. This book has plenty of different exercises to try out, each tailored to a different goal. Some focus on relieving chronic pain, while others are meant to tone your thighs or boost your metabolism. And with over 260 exercises to choose from, this book will keep you from becoming bored. It even has nutrition tips and a guide to the Pilates-body diet. Pick-up a Copy Today on Amazon.

Best for Beginners

Pilates for Beginners

Introduction to Pilates. In this back-to-basics guide, Pilates beginners are guided through progressively difficult workouts.

What We Liked

This book is perfect for beginners. It teaches the philosophies and principles of Pilates and features step-by-step instructions and tips to ensure you are on the right track. The workouts featured in this book get progressively more difficult, so you can move at your own pace as you gain confidence. It even includes guides to warm-ups and cooldowns. Available on Amazon.

Best Images

The Pilates Body

Great Pictures as Guides. If you’re looking for a book with great pictures to guide you through new workouts, look no further than this pick from Brooke Siler.

What We Liked

We loved the gorgeous photos used in this book to demonstrate different workouts alongside step-by-step instructions. This book will guide you through several different mat exercises that don’t need machines, making it a great pick if you hope to work out at home. It was also written by Brooke Siler, a popular personal trainer and the owner of re:AB, the most popular Pilates studio in New York. Buy on Amazon.

Best Anatomical Guide

Pilates Anatomy

Pilates Exercises Explained. Learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about what Pilates exercises actually do to your physique.

What We Liked

If you’re curious about what exactly different workouts are doing to help you, check out this anatomical guide to Pilates. Featuring plenty of full-color illustrations and 45 step-by-step exercises, this book demonstrates which muscles are being used for every move. It even explains how variations can change the effectiveness of poses. Buy or Download Today on Amazon.