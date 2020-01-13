Best Pillows for Savasana

Bamboo pillows integrate bamboo fibers into their casings to become cooling, moisture-wicking, and super soft. Cushy memory foam shred allows you to adjust bamboo pillows to suit your specific sleep needs. They work well for all sleep positions, ideal for combination sleepers that constantly reposition throughout the night. In addition, enhanced adjustability makes them a great addition to your yoga practice, used as a prop for lifting hips in Sukhasana and Dandasana. You can gather up more support in these seated positions and then reduce as you progress in your yoga journey. Pillows are usually 100 percent bamboo, but polyester blends are available for a less expensive option. You may want to check for additional features that prove beneficial, like hypoallergenic qualities, availability in the correct size, and a micro-pore cover that promotes cooling.

Best for Combination Sleepers

Snuggle-Pedic Original Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

Self-Adapting Technology. The Snuggle-Pedic comes in standard, queen, and king sizes. It’s hypoallergenic, and the micro-vented cover keeps cool all night long. You can either gather or spread the memory foam fill for adaptive support.

What We Liked:

The company offers a 120-night trial with a money-back guarantee to make sure the pillow lives up to a sleeper’s expectations. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Neck and Shoulder Pain

ik Bamboo Pillow

Hypoallergenic Airflow. It’s available in two sizes, queen and king, with an ideal five inches of loft. It’s packed with shredded memory foam, and the bamboo-derived cover is removable and machine washable. The cover’s construction has three breathable layers to stay cool.

What We Liked:

The memory foam fill helps the head and neck to align throughout the night to help you wake up feeling rested, without shoulder tension and neck pain. Get one here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Cooling Pillow

wavve 2-in-1 Bamboo Charcoal Cooling Pillow

Soft and Firm. This customizable pillow is 16 inches by 24 inches with 5.9-inch loft. It has two sides, one of which is a bamboo charcoal with a moisture absorbing cover. The other side features ice fabric for a two to three degrees cooler surface feel.

What We Liked:

The two sides separate to make two low profile pillows, great for kids and additional support during yoga. Buy it now.

Best Value

YOUMAKO Bamboo Bed Pillow

Affordable Bamboo Blend. This pillow combines bamboo with polyester to create a cooling pillow at a fraction of the cost of other bamboo pillows. It’s available in standard, queen, and king sizes. The removable, machine washable cover is hypoallergenic and breathable.

What We Liked:

The memory foam shred is removable, so you can adjust the loft for a custom sleep experience.

Best Overall

Sleepsia Bamboo Pillow

Precision Cut Filling. The Sleepsia pillow, available in three sizes with 5-inch loft, provides head and neck support in all sleeping positions. The cut filling and micro-pore cover promote airflow to reduce sweating and keep you cool all night long.

What We Liked:

This bamboo pillow provides great, long-lasting quality at a reasonable price. The pillow is ergonomic, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating; everything you want in a bamboo pillow. Buy one now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.