Best Plant-Based Chest Rubs for Easy Sleep

Dealing with cold symptoms or seasonal allergies is never fun. What’s worse is when you can’t even get respite by falling asleep at night. We’ve found that using a plant-based chest rub can work right away to soothe coughs and other cold symptoms. These plant-based chest rubs use a variety of safe, all-natural ingredients, such as essential oils, vitamin E, beeswax, and more, to deliver the relief you’ve been seeking. These four plant-based chest rubs are among our absolute favorites on the market.

Most Essential Oils

Puriya Chest Rub

Natural Congestion Relief. High-quality, plant-based chest rub balm eases symptoms of allergies, cough, and respiratory infections.

What We Liked

The essential oils in this chest rub are wonderful. Tea tree, eucalyptus, lavender, and peppermint all have great healing properties. Plus, this blend smells great and starts working almost instantly. Order Online.

Best Achy Muscle Relief

Maty’s All-Natural Vapor Rub

Soothes & Relieves Congestion. All-natural chest rub gently comforts and soothes coughs and symptoms of congestion.

What We Liked

This chest rub is petroleum free and gentle on the skin. Using peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils, this chest rub is great at relieving cold symptoms. Not only is this chest rub good for congestion and coughs, but also headaches, muscle aches, and even joint pain. Purchase Yours Today.

Longest Lasting Cough Relief

Mentholatum Nighttime Vaporizing Rub

Maximum Strength Cough Relief. Topical formula provides cough relief for up to eight hours.

What We Liked

The combination of camphor, eucalyptus oil, and menthol provides great results for relief from coughs as well as aches and pains associated with colds. The eight-hour active time is way longer than most chest rubs, making it perfect for getting to sleep at night. Get It Here.

Most Vitamins

Herbion Naturals Chest Rub

Herbal All-Natural Chest Rub. Quick relief formula designed to comfort and soothe coughs and respiratory conditions.

What We Liked

The unique blend of high-quality ingredients, including vitamin E, beeswax, wintergreen oil, and eucalyptus, provides soothing cough and cold relief. Using only all-natural, safe ingredients means this product is approved for young children, as well as adults. These ingredients provide for super quick relief you can trust. Buy Now.