Best Plant-Based Chest Rubs for Easy Sleep
Most Essential Oils
Puriya Chest Rub
Natural Congestion Relief. High-quality, plant-based chest rub balm eases symptoms of allergies, cough, and respiratory infections.
What We Liked
The essential oils in this chest rub are wonderful. Tea tree, eucalyptus, lavender, and peppermint all have great healing properties. Plus, this blend smells great and starts working almost instantly. Order Online.
Best Achy Muscle Relief
Maty’s All-Natural Vapor Rub
Soothes & Relieves Congestion. All-natural chest rub gently comforts and soothes coughs and symptoms of congestion.
What We Liked
This chest rub is petroleum free and gentle on the skin. Using peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils, this chest rub is great at relieving cold symptoms. Not only is this chest rub good for congestion and coughs, but also headaches, muscle aches, and even joint pain. Purchase Yours Today.
Longest Lasting Cough Relief
Mentholatum Nighttime Vaporizing Rub
Maximum Strength Cough Relief. Topical formula provides cough relief for up to eight hours.
What We Liked
The combination of camphor, eucalyptus oil, and menthol provides great results for relief from coughs as well as aches and pains associated with colds. The eight-hour active time is way longer than most chest rubs, making it perfect for getting to sleep at night. Get It Here.
Most Vitamins
Herbion Naturals Chest Rub
Herbal All-Natural Chest Rub. Quick relief formula designed to comfort and soothe coughs and respiratory conditions.
What We Liked
The unique blend of high-quality ingredients, including vitamin E, beeswax, wintergreen oil, and eucalyptus, provides soothing cough and cold relief. Using only all-natural, safe ingredients means this product is approved for young children, as well as adults. These ingredients provide for super quick relief you can trust. Buy Now.