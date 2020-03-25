Best Plantar Fasciitis Orthotics

Sometimes foot pain can be reduced through the use of orthotic inserts. Cushioned, removable inserts that can be placed within your shoes are designed to provide stability and support, as well as alleviate foot pain tied to medical conditions like plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis orthotics are designed to reduce heel pain and tenderness often associated with the condition. Design, material, and size are all important features to evaluate when selecting an orthotic insert. We’ve reviewed five great plantar fasciitis orthotics on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Slimmest Fit

Walk-Hero Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles

Slim Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insole. Plantar fasciitis feet insoles with 5mm top cover for slim, easy insert into shoes with removable insoles

What We Liked:

The Walk-Hero Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles are offered in four great colors. We liked the stabilizing heel cups and how they evenly distributed body weight. The five-millimeter top cover fit well inside shoes that had removable insoles. We felt that these insoles had great shock absorption and helped to relieve the leg pain and discomfort we had been experiencing before using them. They're available now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Odor Neutralizer

EASYFEET Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles

Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles with Odor Neutralizer. Arch support insoles with odor neutralizing covers designed specifically for plantar fasciitis

What We Liked:

The EASYFEET Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles are offered in a sleek design that can be cut to fit most shoe sizes. We liked that these insoles gave us great arch support. We loved the odor neutralizing cover of these insoles, especially after long runs on hot days. The extra cushioning gave us reinforced comfort while in motion. We experienced great balance and stability in use. Get them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Material

Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts

Antimicrobial Orthotic Inserts. Full length orthotic inserts with antimicrobial material on the top layer designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria

What We Liked:

The Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts are created from medical grade EVA foam and PU material. We found these inserts comfortable and great for all activities. We liked that they were low profile and the top layer was antimicrobial. The inserts had great shock absorption and provided steady balance. Get them here.

Best Technology

Dr. Scholl’s PLANTAR FASCIITIS Pain Relief Orthotics

Pain Relief Orthotics with Shock Guard™ Technology. Plantar fasciitis orthotics built with Shock Guard™ technology designed to provide immediate and long-lasting pain relief

What We Liked:

The Dr. Scholl’s PLANTAR FASCIITIS Pain Relief Orthotics are built with Shock Guard™ Technology designed to provide immediate and long-lasting pain relief. We liked that these insoles were comfortable and provided great cushioning across the entire foot. We found that they greatly reduced the heel pain typically experienced from plantar fasciitis. They're available now.

Most Compact

ProFoot Orthotic Insoles

Compact Orthotic Insoles. Compact orthotic insoles designed with gel heel insert to absorb shock and reduce tissue inflammation and pain that stems from plantar fasciitis

What We Liked:

The ProFoot Orthotic Insoles are designed for both men and women. We liked that the insoles were targeted for our plantar fasciitis. We were able to enjoy walks without any pain in the heels. We liked that the gel heel insert absorbed the shock while we were active. The wide design cradled the heels and removed the tenderness we usually experience. Get them here.