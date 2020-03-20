Best Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Whether you play on a team, get together with friends, or go solo, there’s one thing all outdoor sports-lovers have in common: the sun. If you're out all day in direct sunlight without protecting your eyes, you’ll eventually feel the effects of eye strain, fatigue, and overexposure to UVA and UVB light. Polarized sunglasses become an absolute must for anyone who spends time outside, so here are five options that provide great protection when you're out playing in the sun.

Great Color Options

DUCO Men's Sports Polarized Sunglasses

Maximum Sun Protection. Play all day in the sunshine and prevent eye strain or fatigue with these polarized sunglasses.

What We Liked

The frames on these sunglasses are perfect for men and are 64mm wide to provide ideal coverage. They are made of comfortable and lightweight material, ideal for wearing during all-day tournaments and events. The lenses block 100% of UV rays, reduce glare, and are shatterproof. Each pair comes with a hard case and carabiner for easy carrying, a cleaning cloth, and a thick, soft pouch. Available on Amazon.

Great for Cyclists

RIVBOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Wrap Around Protection. These shades' design wraps your face to protect your eyes from all angles (sun, wind, and dirt).

What We Liked

These frames are incredibly lightweight and durable, and flexible enough to bend without breaking. The lenses are shatter and break-proof and offer 100% UV protection. Blue light is filtered up to 400nm, and the mirror coating helps eliminate reflected light and glare. Each pair of glasses comes with a hard side carrying case, soft case, cleaning cloth, and a lifetime breakage warranty for the frames and lens. Buy Now.

Best Lightweight Glasses

Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses

Light but Durable Sun Protection. These lightweight frames are so comfortable you might forget you’re wearing them.

What We Liked

The frame for these glasses is made of lightweight polycarbonate material. They are designed to be comfortably worn all day long for any activity. The UV 400 coating protects from 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC light rays, in addition to blue light. Frames are stress-resistant and extremely durable. The AcuTint lens coloring system ensures high-quality natural colors with minimal glare. Get Yours Today.

Best Unisex Design

KastKing Hiwassee Sports Sunglasses for Men and Women

Eye Protection for Him or Her. Get a pair of these sunglasses that will work for either him or her for fun in the sun spent together.

What We Liked

The polarized lenses on these glasses are ideal for outdoor sports activities such as boating, fishing, biking, and hiking. They will block 100% of UVA and UVB rays and provide zero optical distortion. Glare reduction adds to minimize eye strain. The frames are extremely flexible and durable, able to withstand the rigors of nearly any activity. Each pair of glasses comes with a hard case, microfiber pouch, and cleaning cloth. Shop on Amazon.

Best Blades

Gear District Polarized UV400 Sport Sunglasses

Great Blades. Great for biking. Great for running. These lightweight blades keep your eyes clear on the roads or on the trails.

What We Liked

The wrap-around design of these glasses is perfect for runners and cyclists. These lenses provide the maximum amount of coverage and sun protection with a 74mm width. They absorb 100% of UV light and eliminate 99% of glare. The silicone frames are lightweight, comfortable, and incredibly durable. Buy Today.