Best Portable Fitness Set

It’s not easy sticking to a fitness routine when travelling for work or on vacation. Portable gym sets are perfect for travelers or at-home workouts, offering amazing equipment that will get you up and moving whenever you feel motivated. You’ll have no more excuses to skip a workout when you have the perfect portable gym set. Finding the right fitness set that you can take anywhere requires a lot of searching, and portable gym equipment can vary in the muscle groups targeted, size, and type of exercise supported. Luckily, we’ve found some of the best picks for portable fitness sets, and we want to share them with you.

Most Portable

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands

Simply Effective

These resistance loop bands are easy to use for all kinds of workouts.

What We Liked

The Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands are easy to carry anywhere, and they’re the perfect addition for a multitude of fitness training styles. You’ll want to have these bands around, as they work great for strengthening, recovery, therapy, or simply enjoying an active lifestyle. These 12-inch by two-inch bands come in a set of five different resistant levels for a range of activities. Get them here.

Most Durable

Fitness Insanity Resistance Bands Set

Designed for Strength

This portable set of resistance bands will make you feel like you’re really at the gym.

What We Liked

This set is more than just good looks – it's made to last. The exercise bands have anti-snap durability and sturdy carabiner rings, so you can use this set for years to come. Target multiple areas of full-body fitness and enjoy the handy set with everything you need for a good workout, including a workout guide and poster. Buy them now.

Best for Strength Training

OYO Personal Gym

Total Body Transformation

This personal gym package means business when it comes to fitness.

What We Liked

Get an all-in-one workout experience that will keep you feeling fit wherever, whenever. This package includes one five-pound and two 10-pound Flexbacks for a full-body workout that can be adapted for beginners or pros. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty to guarantee its longevity. Buy it here.

Most Adaptable

Gorilla Bow Portable Home Gym

Unlike Any Other Gym

This portable gym system takes an innovative approach to working out.

What We Liked

This is the perfect portable solution for reaching various fitness goals. This set is well-made and includes a resistance cable kit, band wrap, carrying band, and the Original Gorilla Bow (made with aircraft aluminium). Transform your traditional workout with this traveling gym set. Get it now.