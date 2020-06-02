Best Portable Fitness Set
Most Portable
Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands
Simply Effective
These resistance loop bands are easy to use for all kinds of workouts.
What We Liked
The Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands are easy to carry anywhere, and they’re the perfect addition for a multitude of fitness training styles. You’ll want to have these bands around, as they work great for strengthening, recovery, therapy, or simply enjoying an active lifestyle. These 12-inch by two-inch bands come in a set of five different resistant levels for a range of activities. Get them here.
Most Durable
Fitness Insanity Resistance Bands Set
Designed for Strength
This portable set of resistance bands will make you feel like you’re really at the gym.
What We Liked
This set is more than just good looks – it's made to last. The exercise bands have anti-snap durability and sturdy carabiner rings, so you can use this set for years to come. Target multiple areas of full-body fitness and enjoy the handy set with everything you need for a good workout, including a workout guide and poster. Buy them now.
Best for Strength Training
OYO Personal Gym
Total Body Transformation
This personal gym package means business when it comes to fitness.
What We Liked
Get an all-in-one workout experience that will keep you feeling fit wherever, whenever. This package includes one five-pound and two 10-pound Flexbacks for a full-body workout that can be adapted for beginners or pros. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty to guarantee its longevity. Buy it here.
Most Adaptable
Gorilla Bow Portable Home Gym
Unlike Any Other Gym
This portable gym system takes an innovative approach to working out.
What We Liked
This is the perfect portable solution for reaching various fitness goals. This set is well-made and includes a resistance cable kit, band wrap, carrying band, and the Original Gorilla Bow (made with aircraft aluminium). Transform your traditional workout with this traveling gym set. Get it now.