Best Pour Over Coffee Sets

A pour over coffee maker is a must have when you want to make zero-waste coffee, lightweight and portable they can be used easily at home and are perfect for travel. With pour over, you can brew at the exact temperature to make the best cup of coffee possible, without burning grounds, and over-extracting flavor. control over the strength and taste of your coffee; pour fast for a lighter cup and pour slower for a stronger richer coffee flavor. When considering a pour over coffee set look for one that has a reusable coffee filter, is in the correct size for your needs, and is durable for years of use. Read on for our top picks.

Most Eco-Friendly

Coffee Gator Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker

No Paper Filters. This glass coffee maker is available in 10.5 ounce to 27 ounce sizes, all with permanent stainless steel laser cut filters. Get better tasting coffee with less environmental impact than single-use filters.

What We Liked:

The single-piece glass coffee maker has an attractive design, with a handle for easy pouring. The reusable filter includes a “cool touch” handle for removing spent grounds without burning fingertips. The reusable filter means that you don’t have to use paper filters, making this eco-friendly coffee maker easy to travel with. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Stylish

Chemex Classic Series, Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Elegance and Utility. The beautiful design includes thoughtful touches like the polished wood collar, with a leather tie, to keep hands safe while pouring.

What We Liked:

Slow sippers can place the coffee maker directly on a low flame gas stove or glass top electric stove to keep the pot warm. If you make more coffee than you can drink, simply efrigerate and reheat with no compromised taste. Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass, this coffee maker does absorb odors. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Biggest Pot

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter

Great for Groups. The Bodum coffee maker is available in three sizes, up to 51 ounces for offices, gatherings or serious coffee drinkers. It comes with a reusable coffee filter and rubber or cork collars for pouring.

What We Liked:

The simple design and the large scale are perfect for making a lot of high quality coffee. The largest pot makes 12 cups at a time, making this pot perfect for gatherings and offices. Get it now.

Most Versatile

Hario V60 Ceramic Pour Over Coffee Dripper

Single Use Efficiency. This single-cup coffee dripper is great for pouring a single cup of high quality coffee. The ceramic body keeps heat in the dripper through the whole brew cycle.

What We Liked:

Get fast fresh and hot coffee. It’s perfect for making a single cup at a time and sits directly on the rim of the mug or cup. It’s very simple to use and the ceramic maintains consistent heat while brewing ensuring that you get the best flavor from your coffee. Get it here.

Best Under $15

Melitta Pour-Over Coffee Brewer w/ Glass Carafe

Affordable Quality No-frills coffee making, the Melitta set includes a glass coffee pot and 36 ounce plastic drip brewer.

What We Liked:

Melitta invented pour-over brewing at the start of the 20th century, and their basic coffee brewer will still create delicious coffee expressions, at an affordable price. This set is an outstanding value that includes a glass carafe, coffee scoop, BPA free plastic cone and 4 paper filters to get you started. But it today.