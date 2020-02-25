Best Products for Babyproofing Edges and Corners

When you have small children in your house, covering the sharp edges and corners on coffee tables, fireplace hearths, and bookcases is essential to providing them a safe environment to live in. For optimal safety and peace of mind, babyproofing takes more than a well-placed pillow here and there. Edging and corner tape is durable, hearty, and won’t budge once it’s in place. It’s the ideal product for keeping the little ones in your home safe. Here are our top pics in a variety of colors for all your edge-covering needs.

Best Value for Wood Objects

Bebe Earth

Keep Baby Safe. Cover the edges and corners on naturally brown wood coffee tables with this baby-safe edging.

What We Liked:

Thick and pre-taped, this edging blends in well with brown furniture such as coffee tables and bookcases. It comes with 16.4 feet of straight edge tape and four corner pieces. This is an easy-on application – simply peel on the 3M tape and stick to any surface. The material is soft and high-density, and BPA-free. The company also includes a complimentary animal-shaped door stopper to keep little fingers from getting pinched. Get it here.

Best for White Furniture

Roving Cove Baby Proofing Edge and Corner Guards

Protect Your Toddlers. Keep your kids safe from sharp edges and corners with this white corner and edge cushion.

What We Liked:

Each purchase comes with 18 feet of edge material and four extra dense and thick corner protectors. Each strip is pre-taped for easy application – simply peel off and stick. The padding is thick and soft, providing optimal high-density cushioning to absorb impact. It’s BPA free and flame-resistant. This is ideal for protecting edges and corners for white bookcases, coffee tables, and countertops. It's available here.

Best for Black Furniture

Furniture Edge and Corner Guards

Keep Your Kids Safe. Protect your child from any piece of furniture with this durable and safe corner and edge guard.

What We Liked:

This is one of the few options that provide eight corner guards per kit. Both edging and corners have an easy-peel, secure hold application. They leave no damage or residue when it’s time to remove. It’s soft and flexible, water-resistant, and easy to clean. The black goes well with any black furniture and is safe on all surfaces, including fireplace mantles or platforms. It’s non-toxic, fire-resistant, and each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It's available here.

Maximum Thickness

Vacker Extra Thicker Child and Corner Cushion

Protect Your Child. Use this extra-thick edge and corner protection to keep your kids safe during their unstable toddler years.

What We Liked:

This extra-thick material is perfect for the unstable toddler state every child goes through. Each package comes with 16.5 feet of edging material and eight corners for maximum coverage. It only takes seconds to apply – simply peel off the backing, line on the edge, and press down to secure. The bumpers are non-toxic and safe. Each set comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee. Get it here.

Best for Small-Sized Furniture

Bekith 16.4ft Extra Thicker Brown Edge and Corner Guard Set

Cushion All Falls. Keep your child safe by applying this extra thick foam on coffee tables and fireplace ledges.

What We Liked:

The material is soft and high-density, ensuring maximum absorption for any falls. This is ideal for coffee tables, fireplace edges, and low bookcase edges. The material is stick-and peel and holds onto any surface. The application is quick and can be fully assembled in a matter of minutes. It is BPA-free and non-toxic, so it’s perfectly safe for small children and animals to be around. It's available here.