Best Pull Up Assist Bands

Working out at home can be a challenge, especially if you don’t have a lot of space or equipment. If you have a chin up bar, you should try it with pull up assist bands to maximize your workout. They’re incredibly effective for building strength and flexibility, yet they’re small enough to tuck away in a drawer or duffel bag. You can even use these bands without a chin up bar. Their compact size makes them great for getting in a workout while traveling. We’ve made it easy for you to choose the perfect set of bands by highlighting our top four recommendations. These assist bands offer a wide range of versatility and performance to suit all levels of fitness and strength.

Most Versatile Set

URBNFIT Pull Up Assist Bands

5-Band Set with Great Options. This set of five Urbnfit Pull Up Assist Bands provides a wide range of resistance for people of all strengths and fitness levels.

What We Liked:

For most folks, a one-size-fits-all fitness band isn’t the best choice. After all, we’re all at different points in our fitness journeys. That’s why this set of five bands is convenient. It includes bands with resistance levels from beginner to expert, so you can intensify the workout as your strength increases. Available On Amazon.

Most Complete Set

4EverShape Pull Up Assist Bands

Full Body Workout in a Box. With multiple resistance levels, grip handles, and a door anchor, you get more for your money with this set of 4EverShape Pull Up Assist Bands.

What We Liked:

Talk about getting bang for the buck! This complete set includes four levels of resistance bands, twin grip handles, carabiners, and a door anchor, all for one great price. The set includes a helpful instruction book, too. This is the most complete set we’ve seen at this price, and it’s well worth it. And as an added bonus, the bands don’t have that heavy latex smell that’s common with cheap equipment. Purchase Today.

Best Quality

Aklass Pull Up Assistance Bands

Thick and Strong. Aklass Pull Up Assist Bands are constructed of multiple layers of high- quality latex for maximum durability.

What We Liked:

Looking for one band that rules them all? This is the one. It’s thick, sturdy, and strong, and you’ll feel confident using it. Whether you choose a single band or a full set, you’ll be impressed with the quality. These bands are odorless, which we like, and the purchase comes with a useful instruction manual featuring a variety of exercises. Get Yours Today.

Best Latex Alternative

Tribe Lifting Fabric Pull-up Bands

Latex Allergy? No Problem! Tribe Lifting Fabric Pull-up Bands provide the same resistance and performance as latex, but without the latex material.

What We Liked:

If you’re allergic to latex or just don’t like the feel or smell, we recommend these fabric resistance bands from Tribe Lifting. To be honest, we’ve snapped a few latex bands over the years, so we’re always wary of fragility. These fabric bands will never snap. Plus, they’re machine washable, which we love. Buy Now.