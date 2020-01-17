Best Pure Maple Syrup
Best Dark Syrup
Coombs Family Farms Maple Syrup
Robust Organic Maple Syrup. This dark, robust organic maple syrup is produced from small independent family farms. Expect quality and superb flavor.
What We Liked:
This dark, robust 100 percent pure maple syrup has a rich, deep flavor that is perfect for drizzling over pancakes, cooking, baking, and more. We appreciated that this syrup is certified organic and is sourced from independent family farms. The trees are pesticide-free and are never over-tapped. This maple syrup is free of preservatives, dyes, or artificial flavors. The syrup is packaged in a 32-ounce, BPA-free plastic jug. Get it today.
Best Amber Syrup
Butternut Mountain Farm
Amber Maple Syrup from Vermont. This amber-colored pure maple syrup has a sweet, smooth taste that works deliciously as a topping on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, tea, and more.
What We Liked:
This 100 percent amber maple syrup is naturally sweet and noticeably smooth. It is sourced from Vermont farmers who are committed to maintaining the health of their maple trees and forests. So, that made us feel good about eating it. This maple syrup is perfect for drizzling over foods, adding to cocktails, or using in marinades and sauces. The syrup comes in a 32-ounce, BPA-free plastic jug. Get it here.
Money-Back Guarantee
Canadian Finest Maple Syrup
Dark, Rich Canadian Maple Syrup. This dark, flavorful Canadian maple syrup is certified organic and can be used as a sweet topping on foods like pancakes or added to your baking and cooking recipes.
What We Liked:
This 100 percent, pure Canadian maple syrup is dark, rich, and flavorful. It is perfect for using as a topping or for baking and cooking. It is certified organic and harvested by family farms using traditional harvesting methods. We liked that the syrup had no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavors. It’s packaged in a 16.9-ounce, BPA-free plastic jug and comes with a 100 percent, 30-day money-back guarantee. The company believe in its product, and we do, too! Get it now.