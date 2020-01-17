Best Pure Maple Syrup

Sweet, rich pure maple syrup is delicious drizzled over pancakes or waffles, added into oatmeal, or used in a glaze for pork or chicken. This sweet syrup is harvested from maple tree sap and then boiled down. During this process, the sugars caramelize, giving maple syrup its distinctive color and rich flavor. The look and taste of pure maple syrup can vary depending on when it is harvested in the sugaring season. Syrup that is lighter in color typically has a more subtle flavor and is produced earlier in the season. Syrup that is darker in color is more robust and harvested later in the season. Darker maple syrup often is perfect for baking. Below are our top five selections of pure maple syrups.

Best Dark Syrup

Coombs Family Farms Maple Syrup

Robust Organic Maple Syrup. This dark, robust organic maple syrup is produced from small independent family farms. Expect quality and superb flavor.

What We Liked:

This dark, robust 100 percent pure maple syrup has a rich, deep flavor that is perfect for drizzling over pancakes, cooking, baking, and more. We appreciated that this syrup is certified organic and is sourced from independent family farms. The trees are pesticide-free and are never over-tapped. This maple syrup is free of preservatives, dyes, or artificial flavors. The syrup is packaged in a 32-ounce, BPA-free plastic jug. Get it today.

Best Amber Syrup

Butternut Mountain Farm

Amber Maple Syrup from Vermont. This amber-colored pure maple syrup has a sweet, smooth taste that works deliciously as a topping on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, tea, and more.

What We Liked:

This 100 percent amber maple syrup is naturally sweet and noticeably smooth. It is sourced from Vermont farmers who are committed to maintaining the health of their maple trees and forests. So, that made us feel good about eating it. This maple syrup is perfect for drizzling over foods, adding to cocktails, or using in marinades and sauces. The syrup comes in a 32-ounce, BPA-free plastic jug. Get it here.

Money-Back Guarantee

Canadian Finest Maple Syrup

Dark, Rich Canadian Maple Syrup. This dark, flavorful Canadian maple syrup is certified organic and can be used as a sweet topping on foods like pancakes or added to your baking and cooking recipes.

What We Liked:

This 100 percent, pure Canadian maple syrup is dark, rich, and flavorful. It is perfect for using as a topping or for baking and cooking. It is certified organic and harvested by family farms using traditional harvesting methods. We liked that the syrup had no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavors. It’s packaged in a 16.9-ounce, BPA-free plastic jug and comes with a 100 percent, 30-day money-back guarantee. The company believe in its product, and we do, too! Get it now.