Best Reflective Vest

During the winter months in particular, it’s impossible to get outside for a workout before the sun sets. Regardless of where you run, cycle, or walk, safety improves by becoming more visible to those around you. Adding lights to gear is a good idea, but starting with a reflective vest is essential. It lets motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians see you. Vests are lightweight, affordable, and simple to add to current workout gear. They go on over your clothes and velcro or zip into place. Some even include a pocket or feature a design that won’t interfere with a runner’s range of motion.

Most Visible Vest

FREEMOVE No. 1 Reflective Vest Running Gear

360 Degrees Visibility. Available in six sizes, from extra small to extra large, this lightweight vest has multiple reflective strips on the chest, back, and shoulders.

What We Liked:

It comes with free accessories, which include a bright yellow carrying bag and arm/ankle bands for maximum visibility. Buy it here.

Most Durable

Neiko 53941 High Visibility Safety Vest

Zipper-Close Front. Two-inch wide reflective strips run around the front, back, and shoulders for maximum visibility, and the vest comes in sizes from medium to triple extra-large.

What We Liked:

Perfect for running in the cold, it fits over winter layers and zips closed to stay in place. Get it here.

Best Overall

Flectson Reflective Vest for Cycling or Running

Great For Night Activities. This lightweight, knitted polyester vest comes in three sizes, from small to large, has reflective strips on belly, chest, and shoulders, and features velcro side straps for fit adjustments.

What We Liked:

There’s a zippered pocket on the interior, perfect for keeping track of keys, phone, or cards while working out. Get it here.

Best Basic Vest

Safety Reflective Vest

Anytime You Need Visibility. This velcro-close, basic reflective vest, available in two sizes, works well in any situation, including motorcycle riding, jogging, and more.

What We Liked:

Affordable and straightforward, it’ll keep you visible when you need it most. Get it here.

Best High-Performance Vest

Nathan Streak Reflective Vest

Designed for Runners. Lightweight and structured to not ride up while running, this vest comes in three sizes and is made from high visibility mesh with reflective patches on the chest, back, and shoulders.

What We Liked:

For high performance runners, this fitted and breathable vest won’t interfere with your range of motion. Get it here.