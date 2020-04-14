Best Resistance Bands
Best for Pullups
Dynapro Power Resistance Band
Compact and Versatile. This super easy-to-use resistance band is ideal for workouts, physical therapy, mobility, flexibility, and much more.
What We Liked
These bands are the perfect addition to any gym or home workout setup. The different bands offer resistance from 5 pounds all the way to 170 pounds. You can find the perfect resistance for movements such as pullup assistance, physical therapy, mobility movements, and other strength-building exercises. These bands have a lifetime warranty, so you can be certain they will last or be replaced otherwise.
Best for Stretching
ERUW 3 Pack Professional Latex Elastic Bands
Elastic Resistance Bands. This pack of three different elastic bands are great for everyday fitness and improved mobility.
What We Liked
The flexible latex material has great elasticity and feel overall, making them ideal for contact with skin. A very cool addition that comes with these bands is the door buckle that allows you to attach the bands to the top of a door. This allows for even more movement and workout variety. The versatile bands have a weight resistance of 18-33 pounds.
Best for Workouts
Lxuemlu Power Resistance Bands Set
Durable Home Workout Bands. This set of five different bands (with handles) makes an excellent addition to your home or gym workouts.
What We Liked
Our testers agreed: these bands are pretty much a whole home workout system. There are five different bands ranging from 10-50 pounds of resistance that attach to the handles. The cool thing is all five bands can be attached at once to allow for up to 150 pounds of resistance for those more intense strength workouts. Also included is a door anchor for even more movement opportunities.