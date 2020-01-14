Best Resistance Bands

If you want to enhance your strength training workouts, but you’re not wanting to purchase weights or go use weight machines at the gym, then you might want to consider resistance bands. Resistance bands are nice free-weight alternatives that are very affordable and versatile in comparison. In addition to providing a good work out, resistance bands also increase coordination and can work for anyone on any fitness level. And, because they’re so small, you can tuck them away in any living space, no matter how compact – whether you live in a tiny apartment or you travel a lot and want some exercise gear you can take on the road. Interested? Then check out our top resistance band picks below!

Best for Legs and Hips

Recredo Booty Bands

Lift and Slim. These resistance bands are made uniquely for leg and hip workouts and can be used a variety of ways. Sculpt, tone, lift, or slim – or do it all!

What We Liked:

The best use for these bands is right in the name. With Recredo Booty Bands, it’s all about lifting the booty, slimming the hips, and toning the legs. A smaller size and circular in comparison to many other resistance bands on the market, these thick bands wrap around both your legs at once. So, you can work the lower body during pilates or yoga, or while simply walking around the house. You get three bands in one pack, along with a training booklet and access to a training video. Get it today.

Best for Multiple Users

LEEKEY Resistance Band Set

Sharing Your Resistance Bands. This set of resistance bands comes with four different options to fit four different fitness levels. Plenty of opportunity for sharing and even challenging yourself.

What We Liked:

Whether you’re sharing your resistance bands with a partner, sibling, roommate, or someone else, if you’re at different fitness levels, you’re going to find it difficult to share resistance bands. With this set, you get four different types of bands, to meet four different fitness levels. The tension of the bands range from 15 to 125 pounds, so there’s sure to be something to meet your needs. Each pack comes with the four, separately colored bands and a carrying bag. We appreciated how you could grow with this set as well. Buy them here.

Best Value

Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set

Great Set, Great Price. This kit comes with much more than just your resistance bands for a full workout right at your fingertips. It’s a great value, and beginners should take note.

What We Liked:

This kit is an excellent value. You get five, 48-inch resistance bands, all of which are stackable, to produce up to 75 pounds of resistance. You’ll also receive a metal clipping system, so you can attach your bands to handles or ankle straps. Further, a door anchor will allow you to attach your bands to a door in your household. You’ll find an ankle strap, a carrying bag, and instructions on how to get started as well. It’s everything you need to begin working out as soon as the kit arrives on your doorstep. Buy it here.

Best for Beginners

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands

Begin with Confidence. See if resistance bands are a helpful part of your workout without breaking the bank. This is a wonderful, small investment to see if resistance training is right for you.

What We Liked:

Not sure yet if resistance bands are what you need? Then just give them a try. This affordable, no-nonsense, just-for-beginners set contains five resistance bands in five different strengths. They’re made from latex and are useful for exercising any part of your body. The bands are 12 inches long and 2 inches wide, and the kit comes with a carrying bag and instructions. Get them today.

Best for the Pro

Fitness Insanity Resistance Band Set

For the Serious User. Don’t mess around with your fitness. If you’re looking to invest in resistance strength training or change up your current workout regimen, you’ll want this kit.

What We Liked:

This kit comes with high-quality, serious workout gear, so that your lifelong fitness fanatic will have everything they need to jump into their resistance strength training. If you’re hardcore and purchasing this for yourself, you won’t be disappointed. The kit includes five stackable exercise bands, a waterproof case, door anchors, leg and ankle straps, and an exercise guidebook. It all comes with a total lifetime guarantee, which allowed us to buy with confidence. Get them here.

