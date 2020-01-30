Best Reusable Bowl Covers

Adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle is one of the best ways to take care of the earth. However, this can be difficult when we depend on a lot of single-use products like plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Luckily, there are such things as reusable bowl covers that come in a variety of sizes, styles, and features to make them the perfect addition to your home. You’ll love using these bowl covers for reducing waste, and you’ll save valuable cash in the process since you won’t need to buy plastic wrap as often. Check out our top selections below.

Best for Frozen Foods

DB Degbit Silicone Stretch Lids

Versatile Stretch Lids. These versatile reusable lids are perfect for storing your favorite frozen foods and more. Ensure freshness with these!

What We Liked:

You’re sure to love these super-flexible stretch lids with their unique design, and impressive food-saving capabilities. With your purchase, you’ll get sizes ranging from 2 to 8 inches, allowing you to seamlessly preserve a variety of foods. The lids are also microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe for a number of versatile uses. Best of all, the lids are stackable, so you won’t have to worry about them taking up unnecessary room in your pantry. Get it now.

Most Eco-friendly

Wegreeco Reusable Bowl Covers

Leak-proof Fabric Covers. These stylish reusable bowl covers will keep your food fresh without wasting unnecessary plastic.

What We Liked:

These leak-proof stretchy fabric covers are as functional as they are cute. The pack comes with a small, medium, and large-sized cover to fit a variety of bowls and storage containers. The embedded elastic lining makes these covers extremely versatile. Best of all, these covers are washer friendly or can easily be cleaned off with warm soap and water for simple clean up. Get it here.

Most Flexible

Silicone Stretch Lids

Excellent Stretch Lids. These flexible lids will preserve foods big or small. Count on them to fit almost any container.

What We Liked:

If you are constantly losing your lids for your reusable bowls or just want an eco-friendly way to keep food preserved, you should definitely check out these versatile lids. The BPA-free lids come in a pack of 6 in varied sizes, allowing you to save a range of leftovers. Notably, the lids are also cold and heat resistant, ensuring that they will last you for years to come. Get it now.

Best Overall

Silicone Stretch Lids Huggers Covers

Food Saver and E-book. These flexible covers are perfect for saving leftover foods and make-ahead dishes. Also, receive a free e-book for extra eco-friendly tips.

What We Liked:

These eco-friendly covers are super stretching, allowing the food savers to adapt to a variety of containers. The lids are BPA free and come in 6 different sizes for maximum versatility. Plus, the lids are microwave safe and can be washed in the dishwasher for an easy clean. The durable lid set also includes a free e-book to help you further avoid food waste, which we found to be useful and informative. Buy them today.

Best Value

Unwasted Silicone Stretch Lids

Eco-friendly Lids. This 7-pack of lids will save money and waste with its eco-friendly design.

What We Liked:

These flexible eco-friendly lids are perfect for preserving your favorite dishes. The 7-pack includes multiple lids in various sizes for versatile use. We especially liked the handy storage case. You’ll love the embedded elastic-air tight seals that ensure leak-proof storage in your fridge or freezer. Get them now.