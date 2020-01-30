Best Reusable Produce Bags

Preventing waste can certainly be a challenge, especially if you’re gathering multiple plastic bags every time you visit the grocery store. Luckily, there a number of reusable produce bags with various sizes, styles, and storage capabilities, allowing you to find the perfect eco-friendly option for you and/or your family. These bags will not only reduce waste around the house but also serve as versatile storage containers for items outside of food. Browse our selections below for our top picks on the market today.

Best for Weighing

purifyou Premium Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Tare-Indicated Bags. These mesh bags have handy tags telling you the exact tare so you’ll know exactly how much produce you’re getting.

What We Liked:

This versatile set of 9 bags comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from small to large and allowing you to store both large and small fruits and veggies. Best of all, the bags each have a clearly marked tag indicating tare weights for accurate measurements with every use. The double-stitched mesh design allows these bags to hold up nicely while still allowing your produce to breathe. Plus, these BPA-free bags come with an included lifetime warranty. We appreciate companies that believe in their products like that! Buy it here.

Best Value

Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Versatile Produce Bags. These reusable mesh produce bags will keep your produce fresh while eliminating unnecessary waste.

What We Liked:

This is the perfect starter set of reusable bags. With your purchase, you’ll get 5 small, 5 medium, and 5 large reusable bags, making the set well-suited for a variety of applications. Each bag is nicely secured with a drawstring bead, ensuring that none of your food will fall out in transport. With the non-toxic BPA-free design and durable mesh-construction, you’re sure to love this reusable bag set. Get it now.

Best for Larger Items

GOGOODA 15 Pcs Premium Reusable Produce Bags

Flexible Bag Set. These versatile produce bags can be used with anything - ranging from fruits and vegetables to kids’ toy storage.

What We Liked:

These large reusable bags are perfect for reducing waste at the grocery store. The lightweight bags are BPA-free and come in 3 different sizes. You’ll get 8-inch, 14-inch, and 17-inch sizes with your purchase, allowing you to hold produce of varied sizes. The see-through design also lets you clearly see your produce, and the secure drawstring will keep your food well-secured. Overall, this is an excellent bag set that can handle even taller, stalky vegetables. Buy them here.

Most Versatile

Reusable Produce Bags The Original Eco

Lightweight Mesh Bags. These mesh reusable bags are perfect for keeping your produce fresh with a breathable design.

What We Liked:

These foldable bags will fit easily in your purse or backpack, making them perfect for eco-friendly, convenient trips to the grocery store. Each tag displays the proper tare weight, allowing you to accurately price your fruits and veggies. You’ll get 5 large produce bags, each measuring 12 by 14 inches. Notably, each bag is color-coded differently which permits you to organize your produce as you shop for it. Get it here.

Best Overall

All Cotton and Linen - Reusable Produce Bags

Sturdy Produce Bags. These reusable cotton and linen produce bags are perfect for home storage or trips to the grocery store.

What We Liked:

These linen bags are perfect for zero-waste grocery shopping and also serve as great storage containers. Your set of 6 bags includes medium, large, and extra-large sizes, allowing you to hold all your groceries with one simple set. The mesh bags have an integrated breathable design, making these great for ripening fruits and veggies as well. Overall, this is an excellent set for customers who commonly shopped for oversized or bulk fruits and vegetables. Buy them today.