Finding the right tool to remove pain from your muscles can be difficult. Some products are too hard and cause additional discomfort. Others are too soft and fail to provide any help at all. But what if you could control the pressure you put on sore areas? That’s where roller sticks come in. Roller sticks are an innovative fusion between foam rollers and massage balls. A roller stick is a long massage tool with handles that allows you to control pressure and roll out aches and pains. To see our picks for the best roller sticks, keep reading.

Most Durable

Supremus Sports Muscle Roller Massage Stick

Long-Lasting Massage Tool. It comes with a cover for conveniently storing the massage stick.

What We Liked:

This massage stick by Supremus Sports is very durable. The plastic used for the stick is sturdy and will last a long time. They also offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee, which is a nice bonus. Get it here.

Most Lightweight

Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick

Lightweight and Easy to Use. This massage stick comes in three lengths for you to pick which one will work best for you.

What We Liked:

The Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick is very lightweight, making it perfect to put in a gym bag or backpack. Instead of plastic, the roller is made of foam, which helps it stay lightweight (just three ounces). Pick yours up here.

Highest Quality

IDSON Muscle Roller Stick

Best Quality Roller Stick with Several Features. This roller stick comes in a single color with a cover for storing the massage stick.

What We Liked:

If you need a high-quality roller stick that will relieve pain, the Idson muscle roller stick has got you covered. It has nine plastic rollers on the stick itself to provide additional relief as you roll the stick, helping to massage sore areas and improve circulation. Get it now.

Most Variety

The Stick Travel Stick

Massage Stick with Many Options. It comes in nine different sizes and colors for you to choose from.

What We Liked:

We appreciated that there were so many options available for The Stick roller stick. You can get it as big as 24 inches and as small as 14 inches, so the options are great for accommodating customers. Pick your favorite here.

Those were our picks for the best roller sticks on the market. Did you find one that suits you? Pick one up today, and get rid of those aches and pains now!