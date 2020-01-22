Best Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol has become the number one, go-to item in first aid kits across the board for those with active lifestyles, including avid outdoorsmen, athletes, hikers, and the stay-at-home mom alike. Because it’s a perfect antiseptic and sanitizer that is readily available, rubbing alcohol can be kept for an extended period, and it’s relatively inexpensive. If you’ve yet to add this to your home medicine cabinet or as part of a first aid kit in your workout bag, it’s time to pick up a bottle or two. Here are our favorite rubbing alcohol options.

Best Quality

Amazon Brand Solimo 99% Isopropyl Alcohol First Aid Antiseptic For Technical Use

Effective Antiseptic. Use this potent antiseptic to treat minor cuts and scrapes or to sanitize skin as needed.

What We Liked:

Composed of 99 percent isopropyl alcohol, you’re guaranteed to get the maximum antiseptic power out of this product. When rubbing on the skin before at-home injections or finger pricking, maximum antibacterial and antimicrobial potency is a must. Each bottle comes with a one-year, money-back satisfaction guarantee. Get it now.

Best Bulk Buy

Mountain Falls 91% Isopropyl Alcohol First Aid Antiseptic for Treatment of Minor Cuts and Scrapes

Stock Up on Antiseptic. If you want to stock up on antiseptic for home, school, office, or to keep handy in the car, this is the option you’ll want.

What We Liked:

Each pack comes with six 32-ounce bottles of 91 percent isopropyl alcohol. This is the perfect option if you’re looking to keep a solid stock of supplies ready to stash in the office, in the car, or at home. With six bottles to go around, you’ll be able to use some and have backup supplies ready. Treat minor cuts and scrapes with this antibacterial, antimicrobial first aid antiseptic. Get it now.

Best Two-Pack Value

Member’s Mark 91% Isopropyl Alcohol

Quality Antiseptic Treatment. Purchase this two-pack to have a bottle to use and one to store as a backup for on-hand antiseptic treatment of minor scrapes and cuts.

What We Liked:

A two-pack provides one bottle to use and one to save as a backup. Each bottle consists of 91 percent isopropyl alcohol, making this a useful first aid antiseptic treatment for minor scrapes and cuts. This will also work to sanitize skin in a pinch. Purchase this for all standard, minor first aid needs for the home, gym, or office. Get it now.

Highest Concentration

Swan Isopropyl Alcohol 99 Percent

Affordable Antiseptic. Treat minor cuts and scrapes with this highly potent antiseptic that comes with enough for the medicine cabinet and for including in outdoor gear.

What We Liked:

This product comes with four 16-ounce bottles of 99 percent isopropyl alcohol. This is the highest concentration for the most affordable price we could find. Purchase this option to have enough rubbing alcohol for a home medicine cabinet and as part of your camping gear. Store a few away, and you’ll never be without this powerful antiseptic that helps decrease germs surrounding minor cuts and scrapes. Buy it here.