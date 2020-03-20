Many people struggle with inflammation and experience muscle aches and swelling of their skin. If you’re looking for something to help you reduce pain and swelling throughout your body, a scraping massage tool can help. A scraping massage tool is a metal or stone tool that is used to rub the skin. The act of using these tools is called Gua Sha and it helps to reduce inflammation and promote blood circulation. Check out our top picks for the best scraping massage tools out there.

Best Scraper

Allshow Gua Sha Tools

High Quality. This massage scraper is made of high-quality medical-grade stainless steel that will last you a long time.

What We Liked

If you’re looking for an all in one tool to help reduce inflammation and increase blood flow, then this scraper by Allshow is perfect. It allows you to switch the angles up and use the scraper from your head to your feet for overall comfort. It has different shaped sides for smaller and larger areas of the body. Get it here.

Best for Legs and Back

H-Brotaco Medical Grade Stainless Steel Gua Sha

Best for Wider Areas. H-Brotaco’s scraping massage tool is made to use on wide areas such as your legs or back for the ultimate massage.

What We Liked

This scraping massage tool is perfect for aching legs and your back. It is long and has a curve that contours to your body for the best scraping massage experience. You don’t have to apply much pressure which allows most people to use this without any issues. It helps to reduce hand and wrist strains as you massage by keeping pressure off of those muscles. Buy it now.

Most Lightweight

StickOn Scraping Massage Tool

Great for Small Areas. This scraping massage tool by StickOn is perfect to bring with you anywhere as it weighs less than one ounce. It's best used on smaller areas of the body such as the neck, forearms, or the calves.

What We Liked

One of the things we appreciated the most about this scraping massage tool is the pointed edges. Those can be used to soothe specific pressure points in smaller areas such as the neck or calves that are hard to reach. Get it now.

Best Set

Hana Emi Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tools

Multiple Choices. This scraping massage toolset offers the most variety for overall use. You get four tools in different shapes to work for the face, back, neck, legs, and much more. ls.

What We Liked

If you know you love scraping massage tools then you should get this set by Hana Emi. It comes with everything you need to keep your entire body free from inflammation and keep blood flowing properly. You can use the e-book user guide to know how Hana Emi suggests using each tool and it comes with a carrying case to stay organized. Buy it here.

Those were our choices for some of the best scraping massage tools on the market. Pick up your favorite today to stay pain-free.