Best Sea Salt Texturizing Hairspray

Do you love those wavy, sun-kissed locks you seem to come away with every time you visit the shore? Looking for that kind of beach hair in a bottle? Wish you could have those all year long? Well, you can, thanks to the magic of sea salt texturizing hairspray. These sprays give your hair that texture that comes from being in the ocean. Saltwater works wonders! You won’t even have to set foot in the sand. Just spray a bit in your damp or dry hair, scrunch it up a bit, finishing drying or air dry, and then you’re ready to head out the door looking more like “vacation you” and less like “average workday” you. Here are our top five sea salt texturizing hairspray favorites on the market!

Best for Thick Hair

Osensia Sea Salt Spray for Hair

Spray Your Thick Mane. Many sea salt sprays are marketed toward those with thin hair, but this option works just as well on thick locks.

What We Liked:

Sea salt spray is often marketed to those with thin hair because sea salt spray adds texture and volume. However, sea salt spray is great for those with thick hair, too. If you want some texturized movement and waves, grab this spray. It’s from Osensia and definitely has your name on it. Not only is it created with thick hair in mind, but also it keeps your hair healthy. It’s silicone-, paragon-, and sulfate-free, and it’s filled with minerals to nourish your strands. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Fine Hair

L’ange Hair Salt & Sea Texturizing Spray for Fuller Hair

Get Sexy, Voluminous Hair. Natural ingredients combine to create big volume in this formula. It brings a difference you (and others) will notice right away!

What We Liked:

This hair spray is formulated to give you a ton of volume and texture with an invigorating scent. It’s made with natural ingredients, including kelp, algae, sea salt and magnesium sulfate — all to better mimic that feel and that look you get after being at the ocean on those dreamy summer days. It's available here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Bulk Buy

Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

More for Your Money. Already know you love sea salt spray? Stock up! This is a great buy.

What We Liked:

Get not one, not two, not three, but four bottles of texturizing sea salt spray for a low price. Now that’s an outstanding deal. Plus, the Not Your Mother’s brand is popular for a reason. It has a respectable reputation, as it’s known to be nourishing and easy on hair of all types. Even if you have oily hair, you’ll find this spray doesn’t weigh you down. Get it here.

Best on a Budget

John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Salt Spray

Save on Your Waves. Don’t break the bank for your beauty’s sake. You’ll love this spray, and you can still have quality for less.

What We Liked:

This is a terrific buy if you haven’t tried sea salt spray yet and just want to give it a go without spending a lot. It's also a nice option for those who only use sea salt spray on certain occasions or simply don’t want to spend much. Consider this affordable option from one of our favorite brands, John Frieda. The spray results in a carefree, tousled, just-got-off-my-surfboard style. Buy it now.

Best for Men

Seven Potions Salt Texturizing Spray for Men

Lucious Locks with No Feminine Scent. Get that surfer guy look with ease. You’ll have no-hassle waves in no time.

What We Liked:

Many sea salt texturizing sprays do come with a sort of feminine scent. If you’re a guy looking for a sea salt texturizing spray that smells more manly, then you’ll want to go with this option created just for men. What’s more, this option is natural, organic, vegan and cruelty-free. Get it here.