Best Sets of Exercise Flash Cards for Home Workouts & Yoga

Short of getting motivated to hit the gym or workout at home, it can be a challenge to build an exercise routine that works for your level of fitness, is varied enough to keep things interesting and that’s designed to work-out and strengthen the right areas. Let these handy sets of exercise flash cards offer some helpful guidance without requiring an instructor to bark 1,0001 different directions or to memorize 14 combinations of squat lifts.

Best Overall Workout

Stack 52 Bodyweight Exercise Cards

Year-Round Fitness. Designed by a former U.S. Army sergeant, exercises range from easy to hardcore.

What We Liked

Switch up your workout regimen with this set of 104 cards, plus three instruction cards that build strength, stamina and fitness using exercises built off your bodyweight. Randomly pick a hand of cards to alternate your routine, which are divided into six colors for different muscle groups and rated for difficulty. Get them here.

Best Core Strength Workout

Dumbbell Workout Exercise Cards

Lifting Made Easy. These cards are for use at home, on the road, at the gym or wherever you choose to workout.

What We Liked

Need help customizing your strength training without stressing about all the various different muscle groups, lifts and techniques? This set of 50 dumbbell exercises allows you to build a varied workout each time for different areas including your core, back and upper body in an easy-to-follow format. The larger-format cards are also laminated to stand up to a good amount of use and abuse. Buy them now.

Best for Junior Athletes

FITDECK Exercise Playing Cards for Kids

Fitness is Fun. Turn workout groans to giggles with a set of exercise cards designed to inspire the superhero in all of us.

What We Liked

Designed to bring an element of gamesmanship into daily workout routines, this set of bright cards is a hit with teachers and stay-at-home parents for getting kids up and active. Teach budding athletes the importance of different core stretches and exercises while using to build up overall stamina and strength in a fun and flexible format. Buy them here.

Best for Home Relaxation

WorkoutLabs Yoga Flash Cards

Yoga to Go. Practice better poses and breathing techniques with a set of cards designed for intermediate yoga practitioners.

What We Liked

Advance your yoga technique with this set of 52 cards printed with easy-to-follow intermediate poses that will improve the flexibility of different muscle groups, bolster breathing and just bring improved overall mindfulness. Build your own preferred sequence or benefit from three included popular sequences and advice from the experts on bringing balance to your yoga regimen. Get them now.