The Best Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massagers

After a long day’s work, it’s important to find ways to unwind. Using a neck shoulder massager can help you effectively eliminate muscle tension, making it easier for your body to relax and repair. Not to mention, it feels great as all that stress melts away. We've showcased four of our favorite shiatsu neck shoulder massagers that alleviate acute pains. Best of all, they allow you to do it right from home. With a variety of sizes, added features, and overall ease of use, you’re sure to find something just for you.

Most Portable

RESTECK Massager

Relaxing Massager. This massager comes with a convenient carrying case to seamlessly take on the plane or anywhere on the go.

What We Liked

This massager is built with eight different nodes for maximum coverage as it rests on your neck. The interface has power, speed, direction, and heating controls built-in, too. You’ll also get a carrying case with your purchase for easy transport. We appreciated that the flexible massager could be rolled up and used on your abdomen and thighs as well. Buy Today on Amazon.

Best for Bedtime

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Deep-Kneading Massager. This massager has an auto-shutoff feature after 20 minutes of use, making it great to enjoy as you’re falling asleep.

What We Liked

This 3D roller massager is super comfortable and rests firmly on top of your neck for a deep tissue massage. The massager auto-shut offs after 20 minutes so you won’t have to worry about leaving it on for too long as you begin snoozing. Notably, the massager can easily be contorted to use on other areas of your body. With embedded heat and speed features, you’ll be able to cater to your personal needs and achieve massage settings exactly to your liking. Buy on Amazon.

Great Heat Therapy

InvoSpa Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager

Heat for your Neck. This heated massager will effectively treat acute pains in your back while providing that soothing, warm sensation.

What We Liked

This 8-node massager is built with high-speed motors to properly relieve acute pains in your back. Notably, this massager has three different speeds for added user flexibility. The control panel sets conveniently on the top right shoulder for ease of use while in transit. It also automatically shuts off within 15 minutes for your protection. Available at Amazon.

Best Value

MaxKare Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager

Deep Tissue Massage for Less. This massager will relieve your muscle pains at a fraction of the cost. It stands as the most budget-friendly on our list here.

What We Liked

This shiatsu massager is made out of ultra-breathable fabric that will rest comfortably atop your shoulders. It comes with car and AC adapters for use while on the go or at home. With eight massage heads, bi-directional rotation, and three different speeds, you’ve bound the craft the massage of your dreams with this affordable, deep tissue massager. Shop on Amazon.