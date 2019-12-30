Best Shoes for Cross Training
Softest Cushioning
RYKA Women’s Influence Cross Training Shoe
Engineered for Women. This cross trainer is made with a dual impact midsole for cushioning and support, and the sole has footprint traction. The upper portion is a breathable synthetic mesh.
What We Liked:
The RYKA shoe can withstand strong impact routines, keeping feet comfortable for the entire duration of the workout with a breathable mesh upper, padded tongue, and energy return foam insoles. Get it here.
Best Durability
ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 4 Running Shoe
High Visibility Day or Night. Made with a removable sock liner to accommodate orthopedic inserts and high abrasion rubber for improved durability. The gel cushioning system transfers energy from impacts to the mid-stance smoothly.
What We Liked:
Great for running, even in early or late hours because of the reflective hi-vis material. There are plenty of styles to choose from, and they’re a favorite among nurses for their prolonged comfort and durability. Get it here.
Best Stability
PUMA Women’s Tazon 6
Fit and Comfort. PUMA uses synthetic leather for a sleek aesthetic unlike any other cross trainer. The mid-foot saddle maximizes fit and comfort, while the heel absorbs impact with EVA foam.
What We Liked:
Improved fit and comfort from the breathable EcoOrthoLite sock liner. This cross training shoe is manufactured in four styles, each with a bright accent. It’s a formfitting trainer with a stable platform to prevent rolling during walking and working out. Get it here.
Most Lightweight
Nike Women’s in-Season TR 8
Breathable and Light. Closed hole, lightweight mesh allows airflow through the shoe during workouts, and flywire cables hug the midsole to the foot. Foam cushioning pairs with a strong heel to absorb impact.
What We Liked:
This shoe weighs just over half a pound and has unbelievable flexibility in the sole, so it feels lightweight on the foot while providing great lateral support. Get them today.