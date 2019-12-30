Best Shoes for Cross Training

Working out doesn’t just mean doing cardio or weightlifting anymore. Cross training optimizes time spent at the gym. A workout might include running, jumping, handstands, rope climbing, weight bearing, flexibility exercises, and whatever other stress poses your trainer can devise for the session. You need a shoe that will handle whatever you throw at it, while providing you the support you need to maximize results and avoid injury. Cross training shoes should have firm midsole material, added heel support and durability, and thick outer shoe construction with up-to-date technology. We’ve rounded up some of the best cross training shoes out there, all of them ready to take you through extra reps.

Softest Cushioning

RYKA Women’s Influence Cross Training Shoe

Engineered for Women. This cross trainer is made with a dual impact midsole for cushioning and support, and the sole has footprint traction. The upper portion is a breathable synthetic mesh.

What We Liked:

The RYKA shoe can withstand strong impact routines, keeping feet comfortable for the entire duration of the workout with a breathable mesh upper, padded tongue, and energy return foam insoles. Get it here.

Best Durability

ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 4 Running Shoe

High Visibility Day or Night. Made with a removable sock liner to accommodate orthopedic inserts and high abrasion rubber for improved durability. The gel cushioning system transfers energy from impacts to the mid-stance smoothly.

What We Liked:

Great for running, even in early or late hours because of the reflective hi-vis material. There are plenty of styles to choose from, and they’re a favorite among nurses for their prolonged comfort and durability. Get it here.

Best Stability

PUMA Women’s Tazon 6

Fit and Comfort. PUMA uses synthetic leather for a sleek aesthetic unlike any other cross trainer. The mid-foot saddle maximizes fit and comfort, while the heel absorbs impact with EVA foam.

What We Liked:

Improved fit and comfort from the breathable EcoOrthoLite sock liner. This cross training shoe is manufactured in four styles, each with a bright accent. It’s a formfitting trainer with a stable platform to prevent rolling during walking and working out. Get it here.

Most Lightweight

Nike Women’s in-Season TR 8

Breathable and Light. Closed hole, lightweight mesh allows airflow through the shoe during workouts, and flywire cables hug the midsole to the foot. Foam cushioning pairs with a strong heel to absorb impact.

What We Liked:

This shoe weighs just over half a pound and has unbelievable flexibility in the sole, so it feels lightweight on the foot while providing great lateral support. Get them today.