Best Shoes For Running To Yoga

We get it—making it to and from the yoga studio can be an amazing feat in itself, especially if you have a busy schedule. Oftentimes, you have to seamlessly transition from one activity to the next in order to get your sacred workout in. Luckily for you, these stylish sneakers are made to keep you light on your feet. With a variety of color options, padded materials, and breathable fabrics, you’re bound to find the perfect sneakers to get you to yoga in no time at all.

Most Flexible

TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes

Endless Style Options. With over 30 color choices, you’re bound to find the perfect shoes to fit your personal sense of style.

What We Liked:

These roomy shoes are super easy to slip on and off making them perfect for running to the studio. They come in a spectrum of sizes from 5-13 and have a whopping 33 color options so you can find a shoe as unique as you are. The mesh construction is super breathable, making these perfect post-workout shoes as well. Customers loved the comfortable feel of these shoes and found them great for everyday use. Buy them now.

Best Overall

konhill Women's Casual Walking Shoes

Breathable Comfort. These mesh shoes are super comfortable and properly ventilated to make traveling to and from the studio a breeze.

What We Liked:

Notably, these sneakers are built with a rubber sole for proper alignment while walking. They come in over 30 color options and in sizes ranging from 5-13 for a perfect fit. The lightweight mesh knit of these shoes makes them super comfortable and breathable after a strenuous workout. Customers loved the supportive feel of these shoes and enjoyed making them a part of their everyday routine. Buy them here.

Best Value

COODO Women's Athletic Shoes

Affordable Style. These athletic sneakers are perfect for running to yoga—at a fraction of the usual cost.

What We Liked:

Don’t be fooled by the modest price point— these shoes are made out of high-quality mesh material, giving you maximum comfort pre- and post-workout. With over 10 color options and sizes ranging from 6-11, you’re bound to find a pair of shoes so comfy that you’ll never want to take them off. The fabric sole makes you super light on your feet, making it easy to move from location to location without the extra drag. Get them today.