Best Shoulder Pulley System
Most Affordable
Vive Shoulder Pulley
Budget-Friendly and Comfortable. The shoulder pulley system by Vive is a budget-friendly system, priced at $10.99. It’s comfortable to use with its soft padded handles that will keep you from straining when pulling.
If you need shoulder pulley but are watching your budget, this is a great option for you. It's made with comfort in mind to keep you stretching and building strength safely.
Lifeline Shoulder Pulley
Soft and Extra Attachments. The Lifeline Shoulder Pulley system offers extra soft handles that stop you from having to grip too tightly. The assistive grip attachment helps to reduce pains by keeping your hands in place.
If you have arthritis in the hands, the Lifeline Shoulder Pulley system is your best option. It comes with extra attachments such as the assistive grip. This attachment helps to hold your hand in place to support joints and reduce straining.
Best for Travel
BodyHealt Overhead Shoulder Pulley
Lightweight and Easy to Set Up. The BodyHealt pulley system is the best option for traveling or on-the-go use. It weighs 5 ounces and is easy to set up with the bracket or strap over any standard door, so you can bring it with you everywhere.
Whether you’re at home, in a hotel, or a friend’s house you can easily set up the BodyHealt pulley system. The option to use the door bracket or strap means most standard doors can work with this system.
Best for Beginners
TheraBand Shoulder Pulley
Easy to Use and Color-Coded.The TheraBand pulley system is easy to use thanks to the pulley wheels that offer optimal smoothness and safety. The ropes are color-coded to keep you on track with your progress.
This system from TheraBand is well made and durable. The color-coded ropes ensure that you start out at the right resistance and also let you see your progress as you use different colored bands.