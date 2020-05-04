Best Shower Slippers
Most Stylish
Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides
Shower Slides So Stylish You Won’t Want to Take Them Off. Classic Adidas style makes these slippers stand out.
What We Liked
These Adidas shower slides look just like normal Adidas slides, making them a stylish option that you can comfortably wear wherever you go to shower. The slides come in more than 30 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a version that suits your tastes. Get them here.
Best Budget Option
Finleoo Shower Sandal Slippers
A Range of Slipper Styles for a Good Price. Don’t spend a lot of cash on a great product.
What We Liked
If you only need shower slippers for the occasional camping trip, then you might not want to spend more than you have to on such a purchase. These shower slippers are some of the most budget-friendly available and you can choose between 15 different colors and patterns. Buy them now.
Most Comfortable
Shevalues Shower Sandal Slippers
A Spa Day For Your Feet. Keep your toes comfy no matter where you are.
What We Liked
These shower slippers are made with comfort in mind first and foremost, which is probably why they’re a good option for not only everyday shower use, but also for use at spas and other wellness venues. The lightweight slippers are extra soft and the design, with special arch support, helps to alleviate foot pain. Buy them here.
Most Eco-Friendly
FUNKYMONKEY Mens Bathroom Shower Slippers
Save Your Feet and the Planet. Go with a shower slipper made from eco-friendly materials.
What We Liked
When you get into shoes that are made from a variety of materials, like shower slippers, you can sometimes come across options that aren’t quite so eco-friendly. That, however, is definitely not a worry you’ll have with these slippers. They’re made from an eco-friendly, yet still soft, material that’s safe for both feet and floor, and that doesn’t absorb any unpleasant odors. Get them now.