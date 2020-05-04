Best Shower Slippers

Whether you’re headed to a dorm room this fall, on a camping trip this summer or anywhere in between, you likely need a pair of shower slippers. They’re just the thing to keep your toes safe from the germs and bacteria that lurk in public showers, while ensuring that you stay safely on your feet and don’t fall all over yourself in an unfamiliar shower setting. Most shower slippers are suitable for multiple sizes of feet and are easy to slip on and toss off as needed. Many are quick-drying as well, so you don’t have to worry about tracking shower water up and down a dorm hall or across your camper after you get back from a campground bath house. Check out these shower slippers to learn more.

Most Stylish

Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides

Shower Slides So Stylish You Won’t Want to Take Them Off. Classic Adidas style makes these slippers stand out.

What We Liked

These Adidas shower slides look just like normal Adidas slides, making them a stylish option that you can comfortably wear wherever you go to shower. The slides come in more than 30 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a version that suits your tastes. Get them here.

Best Budget Option

Finleoo Shower Sandal Slippers

A Range of Slipper Styles for a Good Price. Don’t spend a lot of cash on a great product.

What We Liked

If you only need shower slippers for the occasional camping trip, then you might not want to spend more than you have to on such a purchase. These shower slippers are some of the most budget-friendly available and you can choose between 15 different colors and patterns. Buy them now.

Most Comfortable

Shevalues Shower Sandal Slippers

A Spa Day For Your Feet. Keep your toes comfy no matter where you are.

What We Liked

These shower slippers are made with comfort in mind first and foremost, which is probably why they’re a good option for not only everyday shower use, but also for use at spas and other wellness venues. The lightweight slippers are extra soft and the design, with special arch support, helps to alleviate foot pain. Buy them here.

Most Eco-Friendly

FUNKYMONKEY Mens Bathroom Shower Slippers

Save Your Feet and the Planet. Go with a shower slipper made from eco-friendly materials.

What We Liked

When you get into shoes that are made from a variety of materials, like shower slippers, you can sometimes come across options that aren’t quite so eco-friendly. That, however, is definitely not a worry you’ll have with these slippers. They’re made from an eco-friendly, yet still soft, material that’s safe for both feet and floor, and that doesn’t absorb any unpleasant odors. Get them now.