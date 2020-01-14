Best Silicone Mats

For years now, pastry chefs all over the world have used silicone baking sheets for environmentally friendly and high-quality results in the oven. But they’re essential to any active kitchen, not just professional ones. A silicone baking mat replaces parchment paper and rests inside your baking sheet. It disperses heat evenly while also preventing baked goods from sticking to the metal sheet. The mats clean with soap and water, and some are dishwasher safe. They’re also an easy hack for reducing the amount of oil and non-stick spray you use in your meal prep. Just place the vegetables, meat, or fish directly on the mat for easy roasting, without using oil or butter. Mats come in a variety of sizes, so get a set that fits your oven and baking sheet and that can sustain a wide range of temperatures. Continue reading to discover our top selections on the market.

Best Basic Set

Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats

No Frills Mat Set. These 16.5 inch by 11.6 inch half-sheet baking mats can endure temperatures from freezing up to 450 °F. The mats are made from a hybrid of fiberglass mesh and silicone. They’re BPA free, easy-to-clean, and guarantee even heat distribution.

What We Liked:

These straightforward German-made reusable baking mats are an essential addition to any kitchen. If you’re starting out and experimenting with baking mats, we recommend these for newbies. Buy it today.

Most Durable

Folksy Super-Kitchen Non-Slip Silicone Baking Mat

Heavy Duty. Get an extra-large 28 inch by 20 inch mat, made from 100% silicone and useful throughout the kitchen – not just in the oven. It’s 0.7mm thick, almost double the standard pastry mat. The mat can withstand temperatures from -30 °F to 450 °F.

What We Liked:

We appreciated that the mat stuck to countertops. It also includes printed Kitchen Pro Tips and a roll-out guide for dough with measurements up to 16 inches. You’ll feel the quality as soon as you open the packaging. Get it here.

Best for Pros

Velesco Silicone Baking Mat

Professional Kitchen Quality. This is a set of three half-sheet (16.5 inch by 11.6 inches), extra thick (.75mm) reusable mats made from a silicone/fiberglass hybrid. They’re rated for thousands of uses in microwaves/ovens/freezers and withstand temperatures from -40 °F to 450 °F.

What We Liked:

These mats are dishwasher-safe and can survive the heat in professional kitchens. They’re ideal for high performance and quality cuisine and pastry. These mats will quickly become your go-to favorites for baking and oven roasting. Buy them today.

Best Overall

Rozotti Silicone Baking Mat Bundle

Great Product at the Right Price. The bundle includes two half-sheet (16.5 inch by 11.6 inch) and two quarter-sheet (11.5 inch by 8.5 inch) baking mats, plus a silicone baking brush and spatula. The mats are temperature resistant from -40 °F to 500 °F.

What We Liked:

These proved to be great for baking and roasting vegetables and meat. The included heat-resistant kitchen tools make this set a great addition to starter kitchens and anyone looking to upgrade their current mats and other baking materials. Also makes a nice gift for the passionate cook in your life! Get it today.

Best Value

HOTPOP Set of 4 Reusable Baking Mats

Affordable Quality. These two half-sheets (16.5 inch by 11.6 inch) and two quarter sheets (11.5 inch by 8.5 inch) withstand temperatures from -40 °F to 480 °F. They are dishwasher safe, and at .75mm, they are thicker than many other pastry mats – all at a great price.

What We Liked:

The mats are printed with handy guides for dropping cookie dough and baking macarons. But you can use them for your favorite oven-baked savory dishes as well. We appreciated the easy cleanup and certainly the budget-friendly price for noticeable quality. Buy it here.