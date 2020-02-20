Best Sleep Gummies

Getting a proper night’s sleep is one of the best ways to improve overall health and mood. However, it can be difficult to get consistent rest, especially with today’s distractions and stresses. Luckily, there are a number of sleep gummy supplements that will help you stay asleep for a restful recharge every night. In this article, we’ll compare five of our favorite gummy sleep aids. With a variety of flavors, sizes, and potencies, you’re sure to find the best sleep gummy for your needs.

Fast-Acting

OLLY Sleep Melatonin Gummy

Sleep Gummies. These gummies are optimized with melatonin and botanicals for a full night’s rest.

What We Liked:

These adorable gummies are packed with melatonin, L-theanine, and real botanicals to boost your sleep cycle. The gummies come in packs of 60, which is enough to last most adults an entire month. Most customers report a delicious, berry-like flavor with these sleep aids. Plus, these are sure to knock you out within an hour, according to most reviewers. Buy it here.

Best Overall

ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

Drug-Free Sleep Aid. These sleep aid gummies are optimized for relaxation and deep sleep.

What We Liked:

ZzzQuil is known for making excellent sleep aids, and this product is no exception. The non-habit-forming formula contains melatonin, lemon balm, and chamomile for the ultimate calming experience. There are 72 gummies per bottle, which should last you at least two months. With their wildberry vanilla flavor, you’re sure to love taking these supplements for a good night’s rest. Get it here.

Best Value

Natrol Melatonin Gummies

Excellent Sleep Aid. These gummies have 10mg of melatonin for producing restful sleep.

What We Liked:

These potent gummies have 10 milligrams of melatonin per supplement. The non-GMO gummies can be taken twice before bed and come in a bulk 90-count bottle. Customers loved the mild strawberry flavor and consistency. Best of all, these gummies are made with entirely organic sweeteners, so you can be sure you’re getting a top-quality product. Buy it here.

Best For Beginners

Sundown Melatonin 5 Milligram Gummies

Melatonin Supplements. These supplements help you produce a deep, restful sleep with every use.

What We Liked:

For a lighter approach, check out these gummies by Sundown. Each gummy contains five milligrams of melatonin that can be taken twice before bed. The supplements are prepared without GMOs and without lactose or wheat. And with no artificial colors, you can be sure you’re getting a great supplement for your body. Get it now.

Best For Kids

Zarbee's Naturals Children's Sleep

All-Natural Sleep Aid. These melatonin supplements are all-natural and safe for adults and kids ages three years and older.

What We Liked:

Is your child restless? Consider checking out this light sleep aid. These all-natural sleep supplements contain only one milligram of melatonin, promoting a healthy sleep cycle that isn’t overly potent. The gummy is made with naturally extracted fruit flavor, giving the supplements a delightful berry taste. Overall, these are great occasional sleep aids for kids who have trouble staying asleep. Buy it here.