Best Sleeveless Shirts for Men

When warmer weather hits, it comes along with a popular motto: sun’s out, guns out. Sleeveless shirts are a great way for men to feel more comfortable while avoiding tan lines, whether working out or enjoying the weekend. If you spend time outdoors, an early farmer’s tan can be hard to overcome for the rest of the season. But going sleeveless is about more than just the vanity of an even tan. At the gym, sleeves can chafe the skin and constrict your workout. During outdoor exercise, sleeveless shirts offer more breathability and trap less body heat. We’ve found some of the most stylish and functional sleeveless shirts for men, suitable for both hanging out and working out. Consider the material, the cut, and the fit when choosing sleeveless shirts.

Best for Outdoor Workouts

Neleus Workout Athletic Muscle Tank with Hood

Breathable and Moisture Wicking. A three-pack of polyester/spandex blend sleeveless shirts with hoods and UV protection.

What We Liked:

The reflective logo adds a safety element to this muscle tank for those running and cycling in high-traffic areas. We also love the freedom of movement during workouts from the shaped hemline and moisture wicking fabric.

Best for Work

Carhartt Men’s Workwear Pocket Sleeveless

Relaxed Fit Workwear. A single mid-weight cotton/polyester blend sleeveless shirt with a single chest pocket and crew neck.

What We Liked:

For physical tasks, this workwear sleeveless shirt combines comfort and function. We're obsessed with the chest pocket for holding pencils, gum, and anything else you need at an arm's reach when on the job site or tackling a home project.

Best Performance Wear

Nike Legend Poly Sleeveless Top

Durability and Comfort. A single, fitted polyester sleeveless shirt with Dri-FIT technology for moisture wicking and comfort.

What We Liked:

Nike knows performance wear, and this sleeveless shirt is no exception. Your shirt will be the last thing on your mind when setting new PRs. Plus, this sleeveless top is comfortable enough to become your go-to shirt for hanging around the house.

Best for the Gym

Roadbox Men’s 3 Pack Performance Sleeveless Workout Tank Tops

Ergonomic Fit. A three-pack of sleeveless, medium weight polyester/spandex blend shirts featuring high-tech moisture wicking and stretchable fabric.

What We Liked:

The ergonomic arm holes set these sleeveless tank tops apart. They're comfortable and move with you through even the most intense workouts. Plus, they're lightweight enough to wear during watersports for added UV protection on the waves.