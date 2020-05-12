Best Sleeveless Shirts for Women

Sleeveless tops are a versatile and useful component in your wardrobe. This style of shirt keeps you cool and comfortable during warm summer days but can also be layered under sweaters and jackets. They’re great for gardening, exercising, lounging, and more. When shopping for a sleeveless top, consider whether you want one you can wear outside for active sports like golf or soccer, or whether you want a shirt that can be worn casually with jeans. You might even need a design that pairs well with a blazer and dress pants. Here are our favorite women’s sleeveless shirts on the market. Hopefully, this makes your shopping a bit easier today!

Best for Layering

Rosette Women’s Sleeveless Undershirt

Casual and Seamless. This comfortable undershirt gives you soft, moisture-wicking fabric that is breathable and keeps you comfortable.

What We Liked

This 100 percent cotton sleeveless shirt helps wick away moisture so you stay dry and comfortable all day. This sleeveless shirt has full shoulder coverage that conceals bra straps. It has a casual look when paired with jeans but also goes well with a blazer or dress pants for a more work-appropriate look. The high neck design without a collar makes it easy to pair this top with blazers, cardigans, and more. The fabric is easy to take care of and can be machine washed and tumble dry on low without losing its softness or shape. The top is available in eleven different solid colors. We appreciated that it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Order Online.

Best for Sports

Skechers Women’s Backswing Zip Front Sleeveless Golf Polo

Pinstripe Golf Polo Top. This slim-fitting sleeveless top with dry finish fabric allows you to move freely while helping you stay cool and comfortable, thanks to moisture-wicking, breathable fabric.

What We Liked

This sleeveless shirt is perfect for outdoor activities or makes a stylish top when going out. The soft polyester and spandex blend fabric moves with you, and the dry finish helps wick away moisture so you stay dry. The fashionable, small pinstripe looks great paired with golf or tennis skirts, shorts, and more. The placket offers a color contrast and has an easy-to-use zip front. The shoulder design helps to cover your bra straps and allows your arms to move freely. The fabric is conveniently machine washable as well. Purchase Yours Today.

Best for Outdoors

Columbia Women’s

Built-in Sun Protection. This sleeveless top uses Omni-Shade fabric to provide you with sun protection and to help wick away moisture to keep you dry on hot summer days.

What We Liked

This sleeveless top with a collar has a classic style and fit with a button up front and is contoured to fit your figure without a boxy look. This sleeveless shirt features Omni-Shade fabric that’s designed to protect you from UVA and UVB sun rays. This fabric also helps keep you dry with its moisture-wicking design. You’ll always feel comfortable even on the hottest days, thanks to the mesh-lined vented back. The shoulder fabric covers your bra straps, so you don’t have to worry about them showing. This shirt is available in four colors and is machine washable. Note: It does not have any pockets. Get It Here.

Best Casual Wear

Adidas Tournament Sleeveless Polo Sleeveless

Sleeveless Polo Shirt. This classic style women’s sleeveless polo shirt allows you to move freely and is contoured to fit your figure. The shirt is great for transitioning from work to summertime happy hour.

What We Liked

This sleeveless women’s polo shirt has a regular fit and looks cute tucked in or untucked, thanks to the split side hems. It has a three-button placket. The shoulder design covers your bra straps, so you don’t have to worry about them showing even when you’re active. The shirt is made from 100 percent polyester and is machine washable. It’s available in seven different colors, so you can find the one that works for you. It’ll be a go-to in your closet during the warmer weather! Buy Now.