Best Sling Sandals for Yogis

Sling sandals take the comfort of your yoga mat wherever you go. These sandals use yoga mat material for the footbed and a hard rubber tread suitable for daily walking, travel, beach trips, and casual evening wear. Soft knit fabric wraps comfort around the foot and attaches to the footbed with a padded toe post. There’s no place where the sandal will chafe and cause blisters, even the first time you wear it. They’re perfect for stretching out the feet and toes on the way to yoga class, or for daily wear to give your feet a break from confining and damaging shoes. We’ve rounded up the best picks for sling sandals. They come in many thicknesses and styles for all levels of activity.

Most Lightweight

Sanuk Women’s Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

Sanuk Women’s Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

Low Profile Flexibility. The sealed edge of the yoga mat footbed gives it a refined look, and the sandal’s upper part is black two-way stretch knit that wraps around the foot and ankle.

What We Liked:

They’re the perfect suitcase sandal for vacations with a lot of walking. Your feet will be comfortable after miles of walking, and they’re stylish enough for dinner out if paired with a casual summer dress.

Best Overall

Skechers Women’s Meditation- Studio Kicks

For Every Adventure. The uppers are made with soft heathered jersey material with a padded toe post, and the platform is 0.5-inches with a yoga mat footbed and a rubber sole with gripping tread with traction suitable to moderate hikes.

What We Liked:

They’re available in a half dozen neutral colors, ready to style for different occasions without sacrificing comfort. Sketchers sandals run true-to-size, so order your size confident you can take them the distance right out of the box. Buy them here.

Most Comfortable

FITORY Womens Flip Flops Yoga Sling

Soft Cushioning and Durable. These flexible slip-on sandals have soft and wide fabric uppers, a yoga mat footbed, and durable rubber soles for active walkers.

What We Liked:

The uppers fit tight, so this model is perfect for narrow feet. Otherwise, ordering a size up will accommodate the tighter slings. The flexible sole lets them fold up to fit into a purse or gym bag for and after-work shoe change. Get them here.

Most Versatile

Ranberone Women’s Yoga Sling Flip Flops

From Gym to Dinner. A thick platform of 0.75-inches with a sealed edge yoga mat footbed for a polished look. They feature a lightweight gripping sole and the soft fabric uppers have a padded toe post so they grip the foot without chafing.

What We Liked:

The textile uppers of these shoes come in stylish prints suited to office dress codes or evenings out. They’re great as a foundation piece for a summer wardrobe or vacation wear. Get it here.

Best Fit

Dream Pairs Women’s Yoga Flat Sandals

Perfect Summer Sandal. A sling-constructed upper made with two-way stretch fabric attaches to a yoga mat footbed with a soft toe post. The extra-thick tread with an EVA midsole makes for extra-thick padding and a one-inch heel.

What We Liked:

You don’t have to give two-thoughts to your summer footwear with this sandal, it can go from the beach to alfresco dinners. The fabric holds its stretch after months of wear and they’ll still feel as new and comfortable at the end of the season as they did at the beginning. Get them here.