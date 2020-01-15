Best Slippers for Women

When it comes to winter wear, coats aren’t the only necessary items of clothing needed to keep us warm. Wearing slippers around the house is essential to protect our feet from cold surfaces and make sure they stay warm and toasty. The best slipper essentials will also have durable soles that allow walking outside to greet a neighbor or check the mail. Here are our top slipper picks for the winter season.

Most Classic

BOBS from Sketchers Women’s Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper

Classic Slip-On Comfort. For a classic slip-on with a durable rubber sole, these cozy slippers are the best you can get.

What We Liked:

The combination of the faux fur-lined inside, 100% cable knit sweater outside, and a durable rubber sole sold us on these classic slippers. They keep your feet warm and toasty without overheating. The rubber sole provides support for outdoor tasks and is durable enough to prevent slipping on outside surfaces. These slippers boast a beautiful design and are appropriate to wear whether friends are over for a game night, or you’re watching movies with the family. Get it here.

Most Warmth

UGG Women’s Ansley Moccasin

Warm and Toasty. Moccasin-style slippers will keep your feet warm and toasty while relaxing or working around the house.

What We Liked:

For all-around warmth, you can’t beat these moccasin-style slippers made with 100% natural sheep fur. Completely lined with UGGpure wool, these slippers have a 100% leather upper and feature a mild anti-slip rubber sole. These slippers are perfect for keeping your feet warm all day long without over heating. Get it here.

Most Durable

CLPP’LI Women’s Slip-on Faux Fur Warm Winter Mules

Any Surface Wearable. Slip-ons with a durable and rugged sole, you can wear these inside or out.

What We Liked:

The sturdy and durable sole is perfect for walking around the house or outside down a gravel driveway. They are as all-surface as you can get. The faux fur lining provides excellent warmth, while the synthetic suede gives them a high-end look. These come with a 100% money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty, making them a win-win choice. Get them today.

Best Arch Support

Women’s Comfort Coral Fleece Memory Foam Slippers

All-Day Comfort. With extra-plush lining and high-density memory foam, you’ll wear these all day without getting tired.

What We Liked:

The memory foam inside these slippers is made to mold to your feet for a comfortable and supportive feel. The fleece lining is incredibly plush and soft, offering comfort without overheating your feet. These slippers also boast an anti-slip sole perfect for chores around the house. With a 100% satisfaction guarantee, you can’t go wrong with adding these slippers to your closet. Buy them today.

Plushiest

Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Women's House Slipper

Fun and Furry. For a fun, plushy, furry slipper, you can’t beat these faux fur slip-ons.

What We Liked:

These clog-style slip-ons are loaded with fluffy faux fur. The soles are anti-slip with a textured bottom to prevent slipping. Memory foam provides extra support for tasks that require walking or standing throughout the day. These work well inside the house and for stepping outside to retrieve the mail. Buy them today.

