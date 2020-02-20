Best Smart Water Bottle from ICEWATER

Smart water bottles are the latest and greatest in drinking technology. Need a reminder to drink? There’s a water bottle that can help you out. Want it to connect to Bluetooth and play music? There’s one for that, too. Don’t settle for a plain old water bottle of yesterday when you can enjoy the coolest technology around. Our top smart water bottle selections help you drink your water the smart way. Read on to see our favorite picks!

Best Large Mouth Bottle

ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Stay Hydrated All Day. Keep hydrated all day long with this Nalgene-style wide mouth bottle that glows to keep you drinking.

What We Liked:

This 3-in-1 bottle glows to remind you to drink if it’s been a while. It is double-walled stainless steel and can keep 20 ounces of water hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. It has a Bluetooth speaker and can play music from any Bluetooth capable device. A special resonance function increases the music’s bass when placed on wood tables. Get it here.

Largest Capacity

ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

Drink On the Go. Take this bottle on a hike or a bike ride and stay hydrated all day long during your favorite activities.

What We Liked:

This has a large capacity of 22 ounces and is the perfect size to take out on a bike ride or a hike. It lights up the water to remind you when it’s time to drink every hour. The built-in Bluetooth speaker turns your water bottle into a stereo for bike rides and nature hikes. When placed on a wood table, the bass becomes resonant. We appreciated the one-button push top that made drinking easy on the go. Get it here.

Best Small Mouth Bottle

ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Keep Water Anywhere. Stay hydrated when you’re in the office or out with friends with this highly portable smart water bottle.

What We Liked:

This bottle reminds you to drink by glowing on the bottom. It is a double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle and has a leak-proof mouth. It will keep water hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. The Bluetooth speaker is perfect for playing tunes when you’re at the park or hanging out with friends. Get it here.