When you are dealing with muscle aches and pains, it can be hard to find real relief. Whether you are working out or dealing with daily pain, spiky massage balls can help you out. Spiky massage balls release tension as they get deep into the fascia and soothe achy muscles. Spiky balls are effective as they focus on pressure points and help increase blood flow to reduce inflammation. Don’t settle for backaches or muscle pain any longer! Pick up one of these products for more relief. Below you can find our picks for the best spiky massage balls available.

Easy to Use

Pro-Tec Spiky Massage Ball

Best for Beginners. The Pro-Tec Spiky massage Ball comes in one size that is great for all over use. It’s simple and easy to use.

What We Liked:

This spiky massage ball from Pro-Tec is great for someone who has never used a massage ball before. It’s simple and can be used to help reduce most aches and pains throughout the body. Get it here.

Best All Around

Physix Gear Massage Balls

With two styles, you can specify your massage. These spiky massage balls come in four colors and two styles for you to get exactly what you need.

What We Liked:

Variety is the spice of life and that seems to be a message Physix Gear heard loud and clear. They offer two styles of massage balls- one spiky, the other round. The spiky ball is more for post-workout relief while the other style is for deep tissue massage. These are also made with environmentally-friendly rubber. Get it now.

Lightest Weight

Master of Muscle Massage Ball

Very lightweight massage ball. It comes in one style that is very lightweight and easy to travel with.

What We Liked:

This spiky massage ball by Master of Muscle is simple, easy to use, and very lightweight. It only weighs two ounces, which makes it perfect to throw in your gym bag or purse. Buy it here.

Award Best For Back Pain

Therapist’s Choice Pack of 2 Spiky Massage Balls

Variety of firmness for relief of back pain. Therapist’s Choice Pack comes in a pack of two massage balls- one hard and one soft for ultimate back pain relief.

What We Liked:

This pack of spiky massage balls is made for you if you suffer from back pain. One ball is hard and stiff while the other is softer with some flexibility. The softer one will help over your shoulder blades while the harder one can help with lower back pain to target pressure points. Get them now.

Best for Foot Pain

Pasnity Foot Massage Roller Spiky Ball

Relief for tired achy feet. The Pasnity Foot Massage Roller Spiky Ball set comes with a foot massage roller and two spiky massage balls.

What We Liked:

This set is designed to help with foot and ankle pain. It comes with a foot roller to help the arches of your feet and the massage balls can be used on the tops of your feet as well as your ankles. Say goodbye to tired feet and swollen ankles. Buy it here.