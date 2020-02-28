Best Spiky Massage Balls
Easy to Use
Pro-Tec Spiky Massage Ball
Best for Beginners. The Pro-Tec Spiky massage Ball comes in one size that is great for all over use. It’s simple and easy to use.
What We Liked:
This spiky massage ball from Pro-Tec is great for someone who has never used a massage ball before. It’s simple and can be used to help reduce most aches and pains throughout the body. Get it here.
Best All Around
Physix Gear Massage Balls
With two styles, you can specify your massage. These spiky massage balls come in four colors and two styles for you to get exactly what you need.
What We Liked:
Variety is the spice of life and that seems to be a message Physix Gear heard loud and clear. They offer two styles of massage balls- one spiky, the other round. The spiky ball is more for post-workout relief while the other style is for deep tissue massage. These are also made with environmentally-friendly rubber. Get it now.
Lightest Weight
Master of Muscle Massage Ball
Very lightweight massage ball. It comes in one style that is very lightweight and easy to travel with.
What We Liked:
This spiky massage ball by Master of Muscle is simple, easy to use, and very lightweight. It only weighs two ounces, which makes it perfect to throw in your gym bag or purse. Buy it here.
Award Best For Back Pain
Therapist’s Choice Pack of 2 Spiky Massage Balls
Variety of firmness for relief of back pain. Therapist’s Choice Pack comes in a pack of two massage balls- one hard and one soft for ultimate back pain relief.
What We Liked:
This pack of spiky massage balls is made for you if you suffer from back pain. One ball is hard and stiff while the other is softer with some flexibility. The softer one will help over your shoulder blades while the harder one can help with lower back pain to target pressure points. Get them now.
Best for Foot Pain
Pasnity Foot Massage Roller Spiky Ball
Relief for tired achy feet. The Pasnity Foot Massage Roller Spiky Ball set comes with a foot massage roller and two spiky massage balls.
What We Liked:
This set is designed to help with foot and ankle pain. It comes with a foot roller to help the arches of your feet and the massage balls can be used on the tops of your feet as well as your ankles. Say goodbye to tired feet and swollen ankles. Buy it here.