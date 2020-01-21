Best Sports Bras for Yoga

Whether you’re going all-out during a strenuous workout at the gym, biking down a dirt trail, or joining a class of yoga lovers, wearing the proper clothing is essential for peak performance. Having a proper-fitting, snug but not too tight, sports bra is key to the enjoyment of exercise and longevity of workouts. There are so many options available that it can be difficult to confidently choose a good sports bra, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Here are our top picks for yoga sports bras.

Best for Yoga

Coastal Rose Women’s Yoga Bra Top

Flexible Workout Support. With moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, this sports bra will move and flex with you during any yoga routine.

What We Liked:

Super stretchy material makes this our top pick for yoga lovers. There’s enough support for mild workouts, such as light cardio, in addition to group stretching and yoga classes. The fabric is incredibly breathable, and the wire-free, strappy back makes this the perfect option that seamlessly flexes with your body. An extra-wide band around the base prevents annoying roll-up, effectively keeping the bra in place throughout any yoga flow. Get it today.

Most Versatile

Fruit of the Loom Women’s Built-Up Sports Bra

All-Day Wearable. Don this light and easy-to-wear sports bra for all-day errands or light workouts at the gym.

What We Liked:

This sports bra comes in a classic cut that supports the chest while providing overall comfort. The material is soft, making this bra comfortable to wear all day long. While we would not recommend this for extremely strenuous workouts, this sports bra is perfect for medium intensity, cardiovascular activity or at-home strength training workouts. Get it here.

Most Comfortable Padded Bra

icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Yoga Tops Activewear Workout Clothes for Women

All-Day Support. Wear this comfortable, padded bra for all-day support, whether you’re running errands or running laps at the gym.

What We Liked:

This bra is made with moisture-wicking technology to help you stay dry during workouts. The chest contains moisture-wicking pads that provide support and help you maintain optimum dryness. Wire-free, this bra contours to your curves and works well for jogging, biking, or yoga. Buy it now.

Best for Light Exercise

Queenieke Women’s Light Support Double-T Back Wirefree Pad Yoga Sports Bra

Light and Comfortable. Whether at home or at the gym, you can use this sports bra for light impact activities, such as stretching or gentle yoga.

What We Liked:

Moisture-wicking technology and fabric that remains cool to the touch help to boost comfort during light workouts. A double-T back provides support and style. Four-way stretch capabilities ensure your bra will comfortably move with you. While we would not recommend this bra for strenuous exercise, it’s our top pick for light to moderate workouts. Get it here.

Most Affordable

Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Light-Support Seamless Sports Bras

Medium Workout Support. Don this sports bra for all-around support, whether playing with your kids or going for a mid-day jog.

What We Liked:

The design of this sports bra provides medium support while also establishing maximum comfort with its seamless construction. Removable cups provide extra comfort and shape. Stretchy material moves with you, and a reflective logo on the back helps you stay visible during jogs in low light. While not crafted for intense, long-distance runs, this sports bra does hold up well for the everyday jog and other mildly strenuous activities. Get it here.