Best Sports Drinks for Athletes

Sports drinks provide a delicious way to quench your thirst. Unlike plain tap water, sports drinks are packed with electrolytes and carbohydrates to re-energize your workout. They may also contain caffeine and even protein for extra support during exercise. Consuming sports drinks during exercise and high-energy activity improves endurance and performance. In addition, enjoying a sports drink after a workout can help you achieve a more efficient recovery and elevated energy levels for the rest of the day. Sports drinks offer different benefits, in a variety of flavors and colors. We’ve picked the best sports drinks out there for improved energy, focus, and rehydration while exercising.

Best Antioxidant Formula

Body Armour Sports Drink

Natural Flavors, Plus Coconut Water. A 12-pack of orange mango flavored 16-ounce bottles, each with 10 percent coconut water for natural rehydration plus potassium-based electrolytes with natural flavors and sweetness.

What We Liked

We love the addition of coconut water and natural mango flavor, and there’s added antioxidants in every bottle. Plus, Body Armour’s packed with carbs to provide that extra push to get through brutal workouts. Get it here.

Best Classic Sports Drink

Gatorade Fierce, Green Apple

The Thirst Quencher. This Gatorade comes in a 12-pack of 20-ounce bottles, each packed with sodium-based electrolytes, potassium, and carbohydrates.

What We Liked

Gatorade is the original sports drink that comes in serious colors that taste as vibrant as they look. As much as we love the Green Apple flavor, we love the results even more both mid-workout and for recovery. Buy it now.

Best Natural Sports Drink

Nooma Organic Electrolyte Sports Drink

Simple Organic Ingredients. A 12-pack of 16-ounce organic sports drinks in five flavors with a light carbohydrate load, all natural ingredients, and no added sugar.

What We Liked

We can’t get enough of the unique flavors like chocolate mint and watermelon lime. The feel-good premise of the company lets you rehydrate guilt-free, which is especially great for low-carb lifestyles. Buy it here.

Best Zero Calorie Sports Drink

Powerade Zero Fruit Punch Sports Drink

Advanced Electrolyte System for Rehydration. A 24-pack of 20-ounce bottles of fruit punch flavored sports drink, with a zero sugar, zero calorie rehydration system.

What We Liked

When you want pure rehydration without extra carbs, this sports drink is a winner. Besides being packed with four electrolytes, sodium, and potassium, the formula includes three essential vitamins to support workout and recovery, too. Get it now.