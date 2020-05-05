Best Sports Drinks for Athletes
Best Antioxidant Formula
Body Armour Sports Drink
Natural Flavors, Plus Coconut Water. A 12-pack of orange mango flavored 16-ounce bottles, each with 10 percent coconut water for natural rehydration plus potassium-based electrolytes with natural flavors and sweetness.
What We Liked
We love the addition of coconut water and natural mango flavor, and there’s added antioxidants in every bottle. Plus, Body Armour’s packed with carbs to provide that extra push to get through brutal workouts. Get it here.
Best Classic Sports Drink
Gatorade Fierce, Green Apple
The Thirst Quencher. This Gatorade comes in a 12-pack of 20-ounce bottles, each packed with sodium-based electrolytes, potassium, and carbohydrates.
What We Liked
Gatorade is the original sports drink that comes in serious colors that taste as vibrant as they look. As much as we love the Green Apple flavor, we love the results even more both mid-workout and for recovery. Buy it now.
Best Natural Sports Drink
Nooma Organic Electrolyte Sports Drink
Simple Organic Ingredients. A 12-pack of 16-ounce organic sports drinks in five flavors with a light carbohydrate load, all natural ingredients, and no added sugar.
What We Liked
We can’t get enough of the unique flavors like chocolate mint and watermelon lime. The feel-good premise of the company lets you rehydrate guilt-free, which is especially great for low-carb lifestyles. Buy it here.
Best Zero Calorie Sports Drink
Powerade Zero Fruit Punch Sports Drink
Advanced Electrolyte System for Rehydration. A 24-pack of 20-ounce bottles of fruit punch flavored sports drink, with a zero sugar, zero calorie rehydration system.
What We Liked
When you want pure rehydration without extra carbs, this sports drink is a winner. Besides being packed with four electrolytes, sodium, and potassium, the formula includes three essential vitamins to support workout and recovery, too. Get it now.