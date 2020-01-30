Best Stainless Steel Water Bottles

If you’re trying to stay hydrated while cutting down on plastic waste, investing in a stainless steel water bottle is a no-brainer. These durable water bottles are designed to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. Enjoy hot coffee all morning long or ice-cold water throughout the day—without going through loads of plastic cups along the way. To help you find the right stainless steel water bottle, we’ve pulled together five great options. These water bottles feature different sizes, shapes, designs, levels of insulation, types of lids, and prices, so consider what’s most important to you when making your pick. Read on for our top selections!

Best Variety

Simple Modern 18 Ounce Summit Sports Water Bottle

Many Sizes and Colors. Available in sizes ranging from 14 ounces all the way up to 128 ounces and in dozens of different colors and patterns, this Simple Modern water bottle has the widest variety of options of any of the stainless steel water bottles on our list.

What We Liked:

With its impressive selection of sizes and colors, this Simple Modern water bottle is sure to suit a range of preferences—whether you’re looking for a brightly-colored floral print in a convenient 18-ounce size or maybe a simple black option in a whopping 84-ounce size. We appreciated all the options, and all of our testers found their ideal bottle in this lineup. Get it now.

Best Straw-Lid

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle, Straw Lid

Trusted Insulation and Easy Sipping. Featuring a wide-mouth straw lid for easy drinking, along with a double-wall vacuum insulation designed to keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours, this Hydro Flask is an excellent option for those who want to conveniently sip on cold drinks for hours on end.

What We Liked:

Made from pro-grade stainless steel and featuring a sweat-free powder coat, this Hydro Flask is a trusted pick for keeping your favorite cold drinks cold and easy to sip—so you can more conveniently stay hydrated all day long. We recommend this pick for athletes, gym rats, and all you active individuals. Get it now.

Best On-the-Go

Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Vacuum

Unique Shape. Featuring an easy-to-grip shape and an autoseal button that you press to sip (and then release to seal automatically), this Contigo water bottle allows for easy one-handed drinking on-the-go.

What We Liked:

With its unique shape and autoseal lid, this Contigo water bottle is easy to use with just one hand. You don’t have to stop what you’re doing to mess with a twist-on lid. Great for multitaskers and even kids! Get it today.

Best Value

HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle w/Straw & Wide Mouth Lids

Budget-Friendly. Coming with a stainless steel screw cap as well as a bonus sport cap with a straw, this Hydro Cell water bottle offers versatile features at a budget-friendly price—making it our best bang-for-your-buck option here.

What We Liked:

Engineered to keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks hot for up to 8 hours, this Hydro Cell boasts the functionality we look for in a stainless steel water bottle. It also includes two types of lids for a very reasonable price. A wonderful value, and a great bottle for your everyday choice or addition to your growing collection! Get it today.

Best Gift

Healthy Human Water Bottle

Extras Included. With each water bottle packaged in a cute gift box with a carabiner, sticker, guide, and woven gift bag included, this Healthy Human water bottle makes for an easy, thoughtfully-prepared gift.

What We Liked:

This Healthy Human water bottle comes with a lot of extras to make for an easy, thoughtful gift that requires no extra planning. Plus, it comes in a range of fun colors and designs, so you can find an option to fit a variety of personalities. And if you find one you love as well, definitely gift yourself with a bottle. It’s a solid pick. Get it now.