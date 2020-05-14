The Best Standing Desk Mats

If you’re working from a standing desk, you know that it can get a little uncomfortable on your legs and feet at times. One small addition may be able to help, though. Consider a standing desk mat. Featuring thick cushioning often made of foam, these mats are designed to offer support and make that time standing upright a little more enjoyable and ergonomic. These anti-fatigue mats come in a range of sizes, colors, and designs, with some even offering varied terrain instead of a flat surface. To help you find the best one for you, we’ve pulled together four of our favorite products on the market today. Check them out below!

Best Variety

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat

Multiple Size and Color Options. Available in nine different colors and three different sizes, this anti-fatigue floor mat from Sky Solutions offers the widest variety of options on our list, making it ideal for those eager to find a particular design and dimensions.

What We Liked

This floor mat is available in a range of solid colors like Midnight Black and Burgundy as well as bolder designs like Blue Diamonds, so it has an option to suit a wide range of decors. Plus, its three different sizes can accommodate different spaces. We liked the support it offered throughout the workday as well. You’ll get style and substance with this pick. Get one here.

Best Design

Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat

Cushioned Terrain. This mat offers the most unique design of any of the options here. Instead of a flat surface, it features cushioned terrain crafted to encourage movement and stretching while standing.

What We Liked

With its unique contours like a calf raise shelf in the back, a raised side rail, and a teardrop in the center, this mat is designed to help drive frequent movement without being distracting. Plus, it can be moved with just one foot, so you can slide it around quickly. Buy one on Amazon.

Best Value

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee. Boasting five color options and two sizes along with a stellar satisfaction guarantee, this highly-rated ComfiLife anti-fatigue floor mat stands out as the best value option on our list.

What We Liked

This anti-fatigue mat from ComfiLife is available in 20 by 32 inches, as well as a slightly larger 20 by 39-inch option. Both sizes feature high-density foam measuring three quarters of an inch thick. It‘s all backed by ComfiLife’s satisfaction guarantee for added peace of mind. Pick one up today.

Best on a Budget

AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat

Simple and Affordable. Measuring 36 by 20 inches, this AmazonBasics anti-fatigue mat stands out as the most budget-friendly option on our list, making it a great pick for those who want to try an anti-fatigue mat without spending too much.

What We Liked

Featuring non-curling edges and a cushioned foam layer, this mat is a great value and starter option in a simple design. It’s also easy to clean: just wipe it with soap and water. The support we experienced was noticeable after a day of standing. This is quality for less, and we highly recommend it if you’re looking to be extra frugal. Get it here.