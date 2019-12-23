Best Stress Reducing Jewelry

Jewelry made with natural beads, gemstonesrocks and aromatherapy oil has the ability to ease anxiety and quiet your mind. Not only is it beautiful, stress reducing jewelry encourages mindful breathing and body relaxation by allowing you to use the power of aromatherapy anywhere, anytime. When choosing an accessory that sparks Zen it’s important to consider fashion and function. We’ve evaluated three great products on the market to help you find jewelry with a purpose.

Most Universal

mEssentials Tree of Life Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Gift Set

Universal Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace. Essential oil diffuser necklace that can be used with most essential oils.

What We Liked:

The mEssentials Tree of Life Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Gift Set comes with everything needed to benefit and enjoy the experience of aromatherapy. The intricate tree design is a great connection to the natural elements. We took advantage of all four oils provided, with lavender getting the most use during stressful times. The magnetic closure made it easy to swap in and out the colorful refill pads. We paired this necklace with our favorite outfits and enjoyed a wonderful sense of calm. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Quality

Bivei Lava Rock Stone Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet

Lava Rock Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet. Essential oil diffuser bracelet with lava rock stones that absorb essential oils

What We Liked:

The Bivei Lava Rock Stone Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet can be purchased individually or as a set of five. We were impressed by the unique, one of kind design we found in each bracelet. The lava stone absorbed and held our favorite essential oils for a long time, which was great for long days on the go. The bracelet was durable, comfortable, and did not feel restrictive. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Stylish

Aromatherapy bracelet

Attractive Aromatherapy Bracelet. Aromatherapy bracelet with leather wrist band and colorful cotton scent pads

What We Liked:

This aromatherapy bracelet provided a unique fashion piece to wear every day. The lightweight, adjustable leather straps gave it a classic feel, that coordinated easily with casual or business looks.. The clever twist closure made it easy to swap the cotton pads, when we wanted to change our oil scents. The hypoallergenic stainless-steel clasp didn’t allow for leaking of the oils, which kept our bracelet clean, sleek and smelling great. Buy it here.