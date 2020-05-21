Best Stress & Strength Ball Sets
Best for Home Use
The Friendly Swede Hand Grip Strength Trainer (Set of 3)
Get a Grip
The fun, colorful design belies the important therapeutic nature of this strengthening device.
What We Liked
From stress relief to rehabilitation therapy to anxiety alleviation, these egg-shaped rubber balls come in a set of three—soft, medium and firm— and can be ordered in extra small, small, and large sizes to accomodate different-sized hands. Get them here.
Best Multipurpose Solution
Peradix Hand Grip Stress Relief Ball for Adults and Kids (Set of 3)
Shape Up
Designed to help build hand strength and alleviate stress.
What We Liked
Build finger and grip strength for a range of different activities, or use these egg-shaped thermoplastic rubber balls to alleviate the tension of daily computer use. They are also offered as a round ball. Buy them now.
Best for Muscle Rehabilitation
Vive Hand Exercise Balls (Set of 4)
Helping Hands
A professional-grade solution for better health outcomes.
What We Liked
Made by a company that offers products specifically to improve healthcare outcomes, this set of four progressive-resistance balls is ideal for physical and occupational therapy use, not to mention stress and fidget relief. Buy them here.
Best Portable Solution
Secure Stress Balls on a String (Set of 3)
No-Stress Ball
Designed to offer on-the-go, stay-in-place stress relief.
What We Liked
Unlike other stress balls that can easily be dropped or roll away, this product's graspable rubber strap that can be tethered to your wrist, bag or wheelchair. They're a great option for elderly rehab patients who may be prone to fumble objects in their grip. Get them now.