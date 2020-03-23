Stretching while away from the gym can be difficult, especially if you want a complete, full-body stretch. Luckily, stretch straps with loops can pose as a great total-stretching machine to use from home or at the gym. These ultra-portable straps can be taken with you while traveling to keep up your routine. We've found five of our favorite stretch strap picks. With a variety of added features, ease of use, and materials, you’re sure to find the best stretch straps for you.

Most Durable

The Original Stretch Out Strap

High-Quality Stretch Straps. These straps are made in the USA, ensuring top quality design and function.

What We Liked

These original stretch straps are made in the USA, ensuring a top-quality product with every purchase. The woven nylon straps feature 10 different loops. You’re also given an included stretching guide with your purchase, providing a great tool for building your workout routine. The six-foot, four-inch straps are perfect for use while at home or on the go with their ultra-portable design. Buy Now on Amazon.

Best Overall

Onory Yoga Strap Stretch Straps

Strong Stretch Straps. These stretch straps are perfect for adequately relieving muscle tension with a thorough stretch.

What We Liked

These yoga straps are perfect for a wide variety of uses and feature 12 loops for maximum flexibility. With woven nylon construction, these stretch straps are super strong and up for any workout. The non-elastic loops make it super easy to get a firm grip on the straps. Plus, you’ll be provided with an exercise booklet and carrying case with your purchase as an added bonus. Buy Today.

Best for Beginners

Tumaz Stretch Strap

Super Soft Straps. These straps are made with ultra-gentle fabric, making them easy to use for all experience levels.

What We Liked

We love the skin-friendly design and reuse of eco-friendly materials of these stretch straps. These straps feature 10 non-elastic loops for super sturdy workout routines. Each strap is tested for proper sturdiness and safety. Best of all, the product includes a 60-day warranty to protect your purchase. Available on Amazon.

Most Flexible

CTRL Sports Stretching Strap

Flexible Stretching Solution. These straps have a flexible number of loops for maximum flexibility during any workout routine.

What We Liked

These flexible stretching straps come in 10-loop and 12-loop designs for maximum flexibility. You’ll get a free stretching guide with your purchase, making this an excellent pick for beginners. Plus, you’re given a portable carrying bag for ease of transport between the gym and home. You’re sure to love the sturdy feel of these strong, nylon straps. Pick Them Up at Amazon.

Best Value

SANKUU Yoga StrapSANKUU Yoga Strap

Easy-to-Use Straps. These straps are perfect for regular use and come at an excellent price.

What We Liked

We love that these straps come with a portable carrying case, making them great for use during travel. The nylon straps feature 12 independent, non-elastic loops for an easy grip while working out. The straps are built to be extremely sturdy and are capable of standing up to intense workout routines. Overall, these are excellent straps that won’t empty out your wallet. Buy Now.