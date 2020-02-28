Best Sunscreen Moisturizers

Our faces get put through a lot – endless rounds of makeup, exposure to the elements, and environmental stressors. It’s no wonder that our skin can start to look faded, uneven, or lifeless. Sun protection and moisturizing are two of the best things you can do for your delicate facial skin, so when you have a combo product that does both, it’s smart to snatch one up and start using it daily. Here are our top five picks!

Best for Uneven Skintone

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Radiant, Glowing Skin. Even your overall skin tone and give your skin a healthy glow with this soy-infused moisturizer.

What We Liked:

This Aveeno moisturizer is ideal for sensitive skin thanks to their hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula. This is a light, moisturizer that naturally smooths uneven skin tone and protects the skin from further sun damage. Soy complex helps reduce the appearance of blotchiness and discoloration, to reveal brighter skin with consistent use. This moisturizer is oil-free and goes on smooth with no residue, and can be layered under makeup. It's available here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Light Face Moisturizer with SPF 25 by Olay Regenerist Whip

Hydrate and Nourish Your Skin. Help your skin look naturally youthful with this daily moisturizing anti-aging lotion with sun protection.

What We Liked:

The 25 SPF is higher than many moisturizers, providing maximum sun protection. Along with sun protection, the anti-aging formula will help moisturize and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s creamy but instantly absorbs with a matte finish and leaves no residue behind. Those with normal, oily, or combo skin can use this cream. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Lotion with SPF 15

Daily Moisturizing. Keep your face hydrated and protected from the sun with this CoQ10 infused sunscreen moisturizer.

What We Liked:

Ingredients such as CoQ10 and Vitamin E provide maximum moisturizing for delicate facial skin, without leaving any oily residue. SPF 15 gives just the right amount of sun protection while moisturizing ingredients firm and smooth your skin. This is delicate enough for daily use and is a great value. Get it here.

Best for Normal to Dry Skin

L’Oreal Paris Futur-e Day Face Moisturizer with SPF 15

Keep Skin Looking Good. Hold on to your natural glow with this daily moisturizer with Vitamin E and SPF sun protection.

What We Liked:

This moisturizer is light enough to use daily and has just the right amount of SPF. It’s infused with Vitamin E and Beta Hydroxy Acid for moisture replenishment and helps improve smoothness. It can be layered under makeup or used alone and won’t leave an oily residue behind. Daily use will help keep your skin looking and feeling good. It's available here.

Best Anti-Aging Sun Coverage

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Protect Delicate Skin. Keep your sensitive facial skin looking its best with this combination moisturizer and sunscreen.

What We Liked:

This has a high SPF of 30, providing beneficial coverage for your face. Anti-aging properties will keep your skin hydrated and fight signs of aging, including discoloration. You should start to see visible signs of improvement within four weeks of use, including restored elasticity and firmness, and smoother appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Get it here.