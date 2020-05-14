Skin can be easily damaged by UVA and UVB rays, and severe sun damage can lead to painful burns and possibly skin cancer. The answer is quite simple — applying the right amount of sunscreen correctly can provide much better protection against the sun’s harmful rays. But greasy lotions, especially those that leave the skin looking and feeling pasty, can make users reluctant. That’s why we set out to find the best sunscreens available. Featuring some of the most highly-trusted brands, these four sunscreens are non-greasy options that provide great protection against the sun.

Traveler’s Choice

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

Small Size, Big Protection. The three-ounce size fits perfectly in a carry-on bag, purse, glove box, or even a pocket. This travel-friendly bottle delivers up to 80 minutes of water-resistant protection from the harmful rays of the sun.

What We Liked:

Aveeno sunscreen is made from Active Naturals Colloidal Oatmeal that is both an antioxidant and fast-absorbing. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective broad-spectrum sunscreen, this three-ounce tube is TSA-compliant and provides plenty of SPF 70 UVA and UVB protection. Plus, the oil-free and non-comedogenic formula won’t clog pores, and it’s sweat-resistant. That means soft skin that feels healthier and smoother. Buy Now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Moisturizing Sunscreen

Coppertone ULTRA GUARD Sunscreen Lotion

Nourish Skin. Packed with moisturizers and vitamin E, Coppertone Ultra Guard will nourish and hydrate sun-soaked skin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

With this sunscreen, you’ll get UVB and UVA SPF 70 protection that doesn’t feel greasy. Each pack has one bottle (eight fluid ounces) of lotion that is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Get Yours Today.

Active Lifestyle Choice

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion

Keeps You Covered. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the pool, sun, ocean, wind, heat, sand, or if you’re sweating, this high-performance SPF 50+ sunscreen will keep you covered.

What We Liked:

There’s no greasy feeling to weigh you down, and the proven UVA/UVB protective formula will let you stay active outside. The lightweight formula is easy to apply and won’t run into your eyes. This sunscreen is available in eight-ounce bottles. Purchase Now.



Highest SPF

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion

Maximum Protection Without the Greasy Feeling. Helioplex Technology is the key to this Broad Spectrum SPF 100 sunscreen lotion. Neutrogena’s fast-absorbing Dry-Touch formula goes on light and shine-free for a clean, non-greasy feeling.

What We Liked:

This three-fluid ounce bottle offers SPF 100+ protection for up to 80 minutes in the water. The number one dermatologist-recommended sun care brand uses Avobenzone for peak performance when it comes to broad-spectrum protection against harmful skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays. The non-comedogenic and PABA-free formula doesn’t go on greasy, is fast-absorbing, and decreases the risk of skin cancer. And best of all, this formula is suitable for all skin types. Available On Amazon.