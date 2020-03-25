Best Tennis Elbow Bars

When playing tennis, practicing yoga, or doing any other arm or wrist intensive exercise or sport, it’s important to make sure that the wrists and elbows are properly stretched and warmed up. Luckily, there are super helpful stretchers that target those areas to make sure that your joints are properly protected. Tennis elbow bars can also help build vital grip strength. We've found a few good choices with a wide variety of sizes, features, and ease of use. You’re bound to find the perfect one for your needs.

Best Value

TheraBand FlexBar Resistance Bar

Great for Beginners. This tennis elbow bar comes at a great price and properly stretches out the wrists.

What We Liked

This flexible resistance bar is designed for therapeutic use. The clinically researched device is proven to reduce pain by up to 81 percent, making it perfect for building up arm flexibility and strength. The bar can be used for improving your grip, wrists, hands or entire arm. Plus, the affordable price makes it an excellent choice for a variety of users. Buy on Amazon.

Most Flexible

Cando 10-1513 Green Twist-n-Bend Hand Exerciser

Flexible and Versatile. This exercise bar comes in a variety of sizes to properly support a variety of users.

What We Liked

This twist hand exerciser is perfect for building up arm strength for tennis, yoga, and other sports. The bar comes in six different colors and in bulk packs, so you can get them for your entire family or studio. We love that the bar also comes in three different lengths, making for maximum flexibility. Overall, this hand exerciser is great at building up grip, hand, and arm strength. Pick One Up Today.

Best All-Around

SIMIEN Flexible Rubber Twist Bar

Great for Everyone. This tennis bar kit comes with two e-books to help you get started with highly effective stretches.

What We Liked

For a no-fuss elbow bar, this flex exercise tool certainly does the trick. The bar features a patented design for two different stretch modes for maximum flexibility. Plus, your purchase comes with two informative e-books to get you started easily regardless of your experience level. Best of all, this bar comes with an included lifetime warranty to properly protect your purchase. Buy Now.

Best Strength Training

DMoose Fitness Flex Tennis Elbow Bar

Hardcore Flex Bar. This bar comes in a variety of weights and colors to progressively build up wrist and grip strength.

What We Liked

For serious strength training, check out this flexible bar by DMoose. The bars come in four different weight types to help gradually build up strength. We love the odorless design of this silicone bar. Best of all, this bar can be used to improve grip strength as well as relieve joint pain, making it a highly versatile tool. Buy on Amazon.