Best TENS Units

If you suffer from arthritis, recovering from surgery, or other chronic pain, a TENS unit may help you relieve pain and reduce swelling by administering small electrical pulses that contract your muscles. Many sports medicine and rehab facilities use TENS units as part of their recovery treatment and now there are a number of TENS units that are affordable and can be used from the comfort of your home. We've found a few different units with varying features, outputs, and controls so that you can find the best solution for you.

Best Value

HealthmateForever YK15AB TENS unit

Excellent Value TENS Unit. This unit comes at an excellent price, making it super affordable while maintaining a full set of features.

What We Liked

Don’t be fooled by the affordable price of this TENS unit—it is fully functional and helps relieve chronic pain with ease. The system comes with eight electrode pads that can be applied to various parts of the body. With an embedded timer and 20 different intensity levels, this is an excellent TENS unit for a wide variety of homes. Buy Now at Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Portable

NURSAL EMS TENS Unit

Great on the Go. This TENS unit comes with a handy carrying case, making it perfect for travel.

What We Liked

We love the functionality and simple controls of this TENS unit. With purchase, you’ll get eight reusable electrode pads along with a convenient carrying case for travel. A single charge provides this unit with up to 20 hours of use. Plus, the unit comes with a one-year warranty to protect your purchase. Buy Now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Versatile

Belifu Dual Channel TENS EMS Unit

2 Dozen Pain Relief Modes. This TENS unit comes with 24 different pain relief modes to help ease different pain hot spots.

What We Liked

This is an excellent TENS unit that features a rechargeable lithium battery that holds up to 20 hours of use. The device features 24 different pain relief modes for flexible release throughout the body. With purchase, you’ll also get a handy carrying case so you can easily take this unit with you when you travel. There are also 20 different intensity modes for maximum flexibility. Shop on Amazon.

Best Overall

iReliev TENS Unit

Flexible TENS Unit. This unit can be worn while working around the house, making it a great option for therapy when you're on the go.

What We Liked

This unit is the perfect personal device, as you can program it with up to eight different settings. Plus, the embedded system features a 60-minute timer for therapy while you’re working or falling off to sleep. This iRelive product features 25 different intensity settings, making it accessible for a wide variety of users. All you need is three AAA batteries to power this super healing unit. Available on Amazon.