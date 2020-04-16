Best Therapy Putty Products
Best for Beginners
FlintRehab Premium Quality Therapy Putty
Easy-to-Use Putty. The therapy putty made by FlintRehab is an easy-to-use product that will help reduce hand pain.
What We Liked
If you’re new to using therapy putty, check out this option by FlintRehab. It’s a simple, straightforward product with clear instructions, making it the best choice for beginners. This product comes with instructions on easy, beginner-friendly exercises to try with the putty. Buy it here.
Best Overall
Vive Therapy Putty
High-Quality Therapy Putty. Vive therapy putty is made of high-quality silicone that feels nice on the skin.
What We Liked
We appreciate the reliable quality of this therapy putty. It helps keep the hands and fingers feeling their best without adding additional stress. Though soft to the touch, it still helps soothe pains and support hand strength. This product is also an odorless and nontoxic putty, which is a great plus. Get it now.
Most Affordable
CanDo TheraPutty
Budget-Friendly and Sanitary. The therapy putty made by CanDo costs less than eight bucks, so it’s a great option for those needing to stay on budget.
What We Liked
We appreciate that CanDo’s therapy putty is an affordable option for those looking to help their hands feel better. It can also stay more hygienic than other therapy putty products, considering it deters bacteria. It is antimicrobial, so it can stay clean throughout several uses. Buy it today.
Most Durable
Special Supplies Therapy Putty
Long-Lasting Therapy Tool. The therapy putty made by Special Supplies is long-lasting and strong, constructed from silicone that holds its resistance ability for up to a year without graining.
What We Liked
If you want a long-lasting and durable therapy putty, look no further than this one made by Special Supplies. It can be stretched and pulled without creating grains for up to a year. Get it now.
Those were the best therapy putty products on the market. Any of these options will help you get rid of pain and increase finger strength. Pick up your favorite today!