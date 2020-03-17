Best Tinted Lip Balms

Everyone loves a good lip color, but no one loves the dry, coarse feel some lipsticks leave behind. Luckily, tinted lip balms exist! These help moisturize your lips while still giving you the color you crave. It’s possible to take care of your lips in style. We've listed five of our favorite tinted lip balms on the market today. With a variety of shades, sizes, and formulas, you’re bound to find the perfect tinted lip balm for a healthier mouth and for your own personal look.

Best Variety Pack

Organic Tinted Lip Balm by Sky Organics

Long-lasting Lip Balm. This soothing organic lip balm comes in 4 different excellent color options for maximum flexibility.

What We Liked

If you’re looking for moisturizing variety, this 4 pack of lip balms are a great purchase. The lip balm multipack is 100% organic and is made without GMOs. The lip balms have a light, pleasant scent from natural essential oils. Best of all, all balms are backed by a money-back guarantee allowing you to get your money back should you be dissatisfied in any way. Buy Now.

Deepest Tints

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm

Rich Lipstick for Max Color. This natural lip balm is built with stunning hues that will look great on any makeup enthusiast. If you want color and protection, here’s your chance!

What We Liked

This all-natural tinted lip balm is built with shea butter and botanical waxes to naturally moisturize your skin. The sticks come in over 5 different color options, allowing you to update your look. Notably, the balm is made without artificial ingredients, ensuring a top-quality product. You’ll love the moisturization and deep color with these. Available on Amazon.

Editor’s Choice

Neutrogena Revitalizing and Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm

High-quality Tinted Balm. This tinted lip balm gives off great color while moisturizing your lips.

What We Liked

Neutrogena is known for offering quality beauty products, and this lip balm is no exception. The revitalizing balm is built with SPF 20 protection, protecting and strengthening your lips in the sun, cold, and wind. It also comes in over 5 different hues for maximum flexibility. Overall, this balm is perfect for providing a little color without drying out your lips. Pick Some Up Today on Amazon.

Most Moisturizing

Chapstick Total Hydration

Hydrating Balm. This balm properly repairs dried or worn-out lips. You’ll feel great, and you’ll look great in these colors.

What We Liked

For a balm, you can use all the time, check out this gentle formula. The balm is made with 100% natural ingredients and comes in a multitude of colors to choose from. The hydrating formula helps soothe your lips on impact. Best of all, you can have beautiful, tinted lips without sacrificing lip health. Buy Today.

Best Value

COVERGIRL Colorlicious Oh Sugar! Tinted Lip Balm

Excellent Tinted Balm. This tinted balm will give your lips great color without emptying your wallet.

What We Liked

This tinted balm comes at a great price and won’t wreck your lips over time. It comes in over 7 versatile shades for maximum flexibility. The lightweight formula is crafted with avocado butter to help soothe your lips almost immediately. Overall, this is an excellent tinted lip balm for the price. Our testers enjoyed it on an everyday basis. Available at Amazon.