Best Toe Separators

Yoga for the feet is real and can provide you with benefits throughout your whole body. Even if you don’t suffer foot pain from bunions, corns, hammer toes, or plantar fasciitis, you can benefit from regular use of toe separators. Tight shoes can cause long-term effects from constriction. Dedicating time every day to strengthen and stretch toes will prevent or reduce foot pain from common foot problems. There’s a variety of styles of toe separators, including models that fit inside shoes, individual spreader pads, ones that slide over the toes, or have an open top. Besides relieving pain, stretching your toes can improve balance, provide arch support, and generate muscle development in the feet. Check out our favorite toe spreaders and find a model suited to your foot problems and lifestyle.

Best for Active Lifestyles

Zentoes Pack of 4 Toe Separators and Spreaders

Relieve Pain and Strengthen. Made from soft silicone, you get a set of 4 rings sized for second toes to relieve pain from bunions, hallux valgus, and overlapping toes, while stretching and strengthening the big toe.

What We Liked:

The soft silicone is snug enough to fit inside of shoes, so you can wear these during strenuous activity. Because they’re washable and wipe dry, you can reuse a single ring, even when you wear them during workouts. Get it now.

Best to Increase Flexibility

YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator

Get a Customized Stretch. Featuring an open-top design and made with 100% hypoallergenic medical grade gel, these toe separators stretch and realign toes to relieve pain from bunions, plantar fasciitis, and general foot pain.

What We Liked:

The diamonds on the toe separators make treating foot issues feel a little more glamorous. You can increase flexibility and strengthen your feet while just hanging out, since these stretchers won’t fit inside shoes. Buy it here.

Best to Restore Foot Shape

Mind Bodhi Health & Wellness Toe Separators

Gently Reverse Toe Damage. An active design allows you to walk while wearing these slide-on separators, they’re made from BPA-free medical grade gel.

What We Liked:

They stretch the ligaments in your feet even while you’re walking, so you can get chores done while relieving foot pain. They work gently so you experience foot pain relief fast and can wear them for extended periods of time. Buy it here.

Best to Realign Toes

NatraCure Gel Toe Separators

Comfortable, Instant Relief. This pack includes 12 individual toe separators to place between individual toes to relieve pain from corns and bunions with a proprietary gel that doesn’t lose its shape over time.

What We Liked:

These separators moisturize dry feet while relieving foot pain by releasing mineral oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E as you wear them. They provide instant relief, just separating the toes you need. Get it here.