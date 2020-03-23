Best Trigger Point Foam Rollers

Whether you’re looking for a way to relieve tight muscles, improve your range of motion, or reduce inflammation, trigger point rollers can help you out. By using your body weight, these foam rollers can provide instant and long-term relief for sore or tight muscles by activating trigger points on the body. The type of material, shape, and size are important to consider before you buy and we’ve listed four great rollers to take a look at.

Best For Beginners

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

Comes With Beginner's Guide. Patented foam roller with an online instructional video that provides proper technique and stretches

What We Liked

The TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller is a patented foam roller design and the foam held its shape after weeks and weeks of use. The free online instructional video was helpful for extra moves and stretches that we didn't realize we should be doing. The 13-inch by 15.5-inch roller was a great size to use over smaller, hard to get to parts of the body and didn't take up a lot of room in our gym bag. Buy Now.

Best Travel Roller

321 STRONG Foam Roller

Lightweight Foam Roller. Lightweight foam roller designed for easy transport and great tissue massage

What We Liked

The 321 STRONG Foam Roller is travel friendly, weighing only one pound. The triple grid 3D massage zones on the foam, which made us feel like we were working with a real masseuse. The foam roller was easy and comfortable to use. The size felt great on strained muscles and was perfect for post-run stretching. Available on Amazon.

Best Construction

Gimme 10 Foam Roller for Deep Tissue Massager

Heavy-Duty Foam Roller. Foam roller made of heavy-duty ABS designed to provide deep tissue massage and provide long-lasting durability

What We Liked

The Gimme 10 Foam Roller for Deep Tissue Massager is made of heavy-duty ABS with a hollow core and triple grid massage zones. The roller was easy to use on the quads and hamstrings and the EVA foam provided great support and gave us a smooth roll. Buy Now.

Best Value

5 in 1 Foam Roller Set

Complete Set. Five-piece massage kit with a foam roller, roller stick, stretching strap, double lacrosse peanut, and spikey plantar fasciitis ball

What We Liked

The 321 STRONG 5 in 1 foam roller set comes with a massage roller, roller stick, stretching strap, double lacrosse peanut, and a spikey plantar fasciitis ball. This kit came with everything to work through sore muscles. At the end of the roller, you can unscrew the end caps to store the different parts of the set (which was a nice touch). The set was complete and we were able to work a full routine on body, back, and feet. Get One Today.